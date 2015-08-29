Back to School Week: $2 Lunches

DIY Freezer PBJs

Yield – 12 sandwiches

Preparation Time – 10 minutes

Cooking Time – 0 minutes

Ingredients:

1 loaf whole wheat sandwich bread, about 24 slices

Small jar favorite jam or jelly

Small jar peanut butter or seed butter

Apple slices

Pineapple chunks

Directions:

Add peanut butter to both sides of the sandwich bread, then add jelly in the middle. Press sandwich together tightly, and remove crust if preferred.

Lay the sandwiches flat on a baking sheet and 'flash freeze' them for 30 minutes in the freezer. Then remove them and add the sandwich back into the sandwich loaf bread bag. Store in the fridge freezer up to 3 months and the deep freezer up to 6 months.

Add the DIY Freezer PBJs to lunch boxes with SIDE and SIDE.

Freezer-Friendly Bean & Cheese Burritos

Yield – 8 tacos

Preparation Time – 5 minutes

Cooking Time – 5 minutes

Ingredients:

8 burrito-size size whole wheat flour tortillas

15 oz. can refried beans or 2 cups homemade refried beans

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Grapes

Pineapple chunks

Directions:

Lay tortillas flat and spread about 1/4 cup of refried beans down the midline of each tortilla. Sprinkle about ¼ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese on top of each. Roll up.

Heat in the microwave or toaster oven to melt the cheese.

Serve Bean and Cheese Burritos.

Make-Ahead Instructions: Make double batch to freeze extras for lunchboxes.

To Freeze: Let cool completely before adding to plastic freezer baggie or container.

To Thaw: Place desired number of burritos in the fridge overnight.

To Reheat: Add desired number of burritos and reheat in the microwave on defrost, or regular strength depending on how thawed they are before reheating.

Ham & Cheese Kebabs

Yield – 1 lunch worth

Preparation Time – 5 minutes

Cooking Time – 0 minutes

Ingredients:

1/4 cup diced ham

4 oz. cheddar cheese block

Grapes

Cucumber Slices & Ranch dip

Directions:

Cut the cheese block into bite size chunks. Cut the ham into bite size chunks. Skewer on toothpick as ham and cheese kebab.

Add the kebabs to the lunch container with granola bar, cucumbers and dip.

Turkey Puzzle Sandwich

Yield – 4 sandwiches

Preparation Time – 15 minutes

Cooking Time – 0 minutes

Ingredients:

8 slices whole wheat tortilla bread

4 slices turkey delimeat

4 slices Swiss or provolone cheese

2 Tbsp mustard or preferred condiment

Grapes

Cucumber slices

Directions:

Assemble each sandwich with turkey, Swiss and mustard or other preferred condiment. Cut with puzzle or other large shaped cookie cutter.

Add SIDE and SIDE to the lunchbox.

Snack-wich Lunch

Yield – 1 lunch worth

Preparation Time – 15 minutes

Cooking Time – 0 minutes

Ingredients:

4 slices cheddar cheese or other favorite variety

Crackers

Handful or trail mix

Grapes or apple slices

Directions:

Fill favorite lunch container or bento box with cheese and crackers, trail mix and fresh fruit.

Save money by making your own "pantry trail mix" with nuts, dried fruit and sweet chips from your baking cabinet.