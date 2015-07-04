From the website:

On the Fourth of July, Operation Freedom 2015 provides comfort to our troops by serving a slice of home to deployed U.S. military service members in Afghanistan and other conflict regions in the Middle East.

Most of the troops we serve are stationed at Forward Operating Bases in active war zones, and have been only eating packaged MRE’s (Meals Ready-to-Eat) for several months at time.

It is our continued mission to provide deployed soldiers with a slice of America’s favorite food on the day that we celebrate the freedom they’re fighting for.

Serving a slice of home to our US service men and women abroad and serving a slice of home at home to our returning troops.

For more information, visit pizza4patriots.com

