Sandra Lee's Halloween Recipes

SPOOKY STUFFED BITES

Makes 4 dozen appetizer servings

• 24 frozen Cheddar, bacon, and jalapeño-stuffed potato skins

• 24 frozen Cheddar and bacon-stuffed jalapeños

• 2 cups sour cream

• 1 cup sliced black or pimiento-stuffed olives

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Place potato skins and jalapenos on 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Bake for 14 minutes, or until thoroughly heated, rotating pans once. Place potato skins and jalapenos on serving platters. Let cool slightly.

3. Place sour cream in a large zip-top plastic bag. (Do not seal.) Snip one corner of bag to make a small hole. Drizzle sour cream in a crisscross pattern over potatoes and jalapenos.



ORANGE CUPCAKE PUMPKINS AND JACK-O’-LANTERNS

• Makes 12 servings

• 1 box (16.5 ounces) yellow cake mix

• 3 large eggs

• 1 cup orange juice

• 1⁄3 cup vegetable oil

• Orange food coloring

• 1 container (16 ounces) vanilla cream frosting

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 24 cups of a standard muffin tin with paper liners.

2. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer at low speed, beat cake mix, eggs, orange juice, and oil until moistened. Beat on medium speed until smooth, about 3 minutes. Stir in food coloring to desired shade and mix until fully blended, about 1 minute.

3. Fill muffin cups two-thirds full of batter and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool to touch, then unmold onto wire racks to cool completely.

4. Tint frosting with food coloring.

5. Halve cupcakes horizontally. For pumpkins, spread a thick layer of frosting on cut sides of half the tops and sandwich with the other half; for jack-o’-lanterns, repeat procedure, but using cupcake bottoms. Adhere candy (licorice twists, gumdrops, candy eyeballs, and Tic Tacs) with frosting for faces, stems, and leaves.



“I SCREAM” TREATS (NON-ALCOHOLIC PUNCH)

• 2 cups Orange Juice

• 2 cups Pineapple Juice

• 1/2 gallon Orange Sherbet

• 2 liters Lemon-lime Soda

• Frosting

• Orange Sprinkles or Decorating Sugar

• Mason jars

• Punch bowl

• Ribbon (for decoration)

1. Rim Mason jars with frosting and orange sprinkles, and tie with decorative ribbon.

2. Fill a punch bowl with ice and 2 cups each of chilled orange and pineapple juice.

3. Scoop ½ gallon of orange sherbet into the punch, then add 2 liters chilled lemon-lime soda.

4. Ladle into jars and greet each guest with one.

