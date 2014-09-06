NFL Kickoff Tailgate Recipes

Tim Laird, America's CEO, Chief Entertaining Officer's recipes for your tailgate.

Bloody Mary Bar

In a glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces Woodford Reserve bourbon

5 ounces Bloody Kentucky Mix

Squeeze of lime

Optional Garnishes: Olives, Pickles, Limes, Celery, Bacon, Hot Sauce

Bloody Kentucky Bloody Mary Mix is available at: www.bloodykentucky.com

Breakfast Wraps to Go

Make a variety of egg sandwiches in tortillas, wrap them in foil and label them so your tailgaters can choose their favorite. Include egg white with vegetables, egg with bacon and cheese and egg with sausage and cheese. When you get to your tailgate, warm them on the grill and enjoy.

Note: If you don’t have a grill, pack the sandwiches in a thermal container or cooler to keep them warm.

Hot Dogs and Brats with Toppings

Here’s a secret, parboil your hotdogs and brats at home then put them in a re-sealable a bag with some of the broth. When you get to your tailgate site, simply heat them on the grill and they are ready in minutes to serve your hungry fans.

Make a Condiment Caddy by using a muffin tin with plastic cups to hold your dog toppers such as: onions, pickles, jalapeños, banana peppers, relish and sauerkraut.

Cool Everything Dip

This non-fat dip works with everything from vegetables to wings to an assortment of chips, or even as a topper on chili in place of the standard sour cream.

1 cup non-fat plain yogurt (preferably Greek-style)

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried ancho chili or chipotle chili powder (or a combination of the two)

Combine yogurt, hot sauce, onion powder, garlic powder and chili powder together in a small bowl. This is best made one day ahead so the flavors have time to blend.

Red Zone Cocktail

In a glass jar with ice, add:

1½ ounces Woodford Reserve bourbon

2 ounces lemonade

1 ounce pomegranate juice

Lemon wedge

Shake and enjoy

Alcohol-free version:

In a glass jar with ice, add:

3 ounces lemonade

1½ ounce pomegranate juice

Lemon wedge

Shake and enjoy

Buffalo Chicken Dip

2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese

1 8-ounce container of blue cheese dressing

1 12-ounce bottle of Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

2 cups cooked chicken breast, shredded

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Frito Scoops

Triscuits

Celery Sticks

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, mix cream cheese, blue cheese, hot sauce and shredded chicken breast. Spread in the bottom of a 9” x 9” pan and sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Bake for 30 minutes. Serve warm with Frito Scoops, Triscuits and celery sticks.

Serves 8–10

Note: This dip is medium hot. For more or less heat adjust the hot sauce. This can be baked in a disposable foil pan for easy transport to your tailgating site.

Baked Wings

2 tablespoons paprika

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

5 tablespoons fresh ground black pepper

6 tablespoon garlic powder

3 tablespoon onion powder

6 tablespoon salt

2½ tablespoons dried oregano

2 ½ tablespoons dried thyme

2 tablespoons Chinese five-spice powder

50 chicken wings, raw

In a small bowl, combine the paprika, cayenne, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, oregano, thyme and Chinese five-spice powder. Put 15 of the chicken wings in a large bowl and sprinkle liberally with 1/3 of the dry mixture. Toss until completely coated. Repeat the same process with 15 more wings, then the last 20 wings. After all the wings have been completely coated, place on a baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spread chicken wings, in a single layer, on a baking sheet. Place in oven on middle rack. Bake for 1 hour until crispy, turning after 30 minutes. Wrap in foil and refrigerate. At your tailgate party, place on grill to reheat and serve with hot sauce and Cool Everything Dip.

Serves 8–10

Note: You can add or subtract the heat to suit your taste. If you like it hot, add more hot sauce and chili powder.