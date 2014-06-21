Kelsey Nixon's backyard barbecue favorites

Kick off your summer with these delicious dishes!

Boardwalk Dog with Jalapeno Corn Relish and Chipotle Ketchup

Yield: 6 servings

CHIPOTLE KETCHUP

Ingredients

1/2 cup ketchup

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 canned chipotle pepper in adobo, finely chopped, plus 2 teaspoons adobo sauce

JALAPENO CORN RELISH

Ingredients

1 (7-ounce) can pickled jalapeno peppers, sliced

1/2 cup dill pickles, sliced

1 (8.5-ounce) can corn, drained

1/2 (7-ounce) can salsa verde (about 1/2 cup) OR 1/2 medium red onion, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 medium tomatillos, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

Juice from 1 lime

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

6 all beef hot dogs, grilled

6 hot dog buns

1/2 cup tortilla chips, crushed

1/2 cup cotija cheese

Method

For the chipotle ketchup: Pour the ketchup, vinegar, chipotles and adobo sauce directly into a food processor and run until pureed.

For the Jalapeno Corn Relish: In a food processor, pulse the pickled jalapenos, pickles, corn, red onion, garlic, and tomatillos together until fully combined and resembles relish texture. Transfer to a mixing bowl – stir in the lime juice, vinegar, and season with kosher salt.

To serve, place a hot dog bun on a plate and top with the grilled hot dog, Chipotle Ketchup, Tomatillo Relish, crushed tortilla chips and cotija cheese. Repeat with the remaining hot dogs.

Sloppy Jane Sliders

Yield: 8¬10 servings

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 pounds ground turkey

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

5 cloves garlic, grated

2 green bell peppers, diced

1 large onion, finely diced

1 (28¬ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (14-ounce) can tomato puree

1 (4¬ounce) can diced green chiles

1 cup ketchup

4 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

24 small potato rolls, lightly toasted

Method

In a large skillet, add the olive oil and ground turkey. Sprinkle with the garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper and cook, breaking up the ground turkey with the back of a wooden spoon or potato masher, until the meat is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, bell peppers and onions and season with salt and pepper. Cook until the vegetables soften, about 5 minutes.

Add the crushed tomatoes, tomato puree, green chiles, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens up, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve warm on toasted potato rolls.

Southwestern Bean Salad

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/3 cup canola oil

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

1 (14.5¬ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5¬ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5¬ounce) can corn, drained and rinsed

1/2 red bell pepper, cut into small dice

1 small jalapeno, seeds and ribs removed, minced

1 small red onion, cut into small dice

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

Method

In a small mixing bowl, combine the vinegar, lime juice, honey and cumin. Slowly whisk in the oil until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.

Mix the beans, corn, pepper, jalapeno and onion together in a large bowl. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the ingredients and toss to combine. Season the salad with salt and pepper. Garnish with the cilantro.

Peaches & Cream Cheesecake Bars

Yield: 24 bars

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup almonds, finely chopped

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 (8¬ounce) packages cream cheese, softened at room temperature

2 large eggs

1 (14¬ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

2 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 (8.75¬ounce) can peaches, drained

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9¬by¬13¬inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, combine the almonds, graham cracker crumbs and butter with a fork until fully incorporated. Press into the bottom of the pan.

Using a handheld or a stand mixer, beat the cream cheese until smooth and no lumps remain. While mixing, add the eggs, sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, almond extract and flour. Mix until fully combined. Reserve a heaping tablespoon of batter and pour the rest over the graham cracker crust.

In a mini food processor or blender, puree the peaches along with the reserved tablespoon of batter until completely smooth. Using a tablespoon, drop spoonfuls of the peach mixture over the top of the cream cheese mixture. Using the tip of a butter knife, gently swirl the peaches through the filling to create a marbled look.

Bake until the center is set, about 30 minutes. Cool to room temperature before transferring to the refrigerator to chill throughout. Cut into bars and serve chilled.

Cotton Candy Lemonade

Yield: 8 cups

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice (12 to 14 lemons), plus 2 lemons, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds, for garnish

1 cup sugar

Ice, for serving

5 cups pink cotton candy

Method

Strain the lemon juice into a large serving container or pitcher, removing the seeds and pith. Stir in the sugar until dissolved.

Add 4 cups cold water, continue stirring until well combined. Add lemon slices. Just before serving, add ice into cups and pour 1-cup lemonade into each. Stir or swirl 1/2 to 3/4 cup pink cotton candy into each glass of lemonade until dissolved.