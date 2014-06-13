Richard Blais' Father's Day feast

Fun grilling recipes just in time for Father's Day from the winner of "Top Chef All Stars."

Bone-In Rib eye

Ingredients

2 Rib eyes, 2” Thick

1-2 oz pats of Salted Butter

4 sprigs of fresh Thyme

4 sprigs of fresh Rosemary

1 clove of Garlic, smashed

Salt & Black Pepper to taste

Method

1. Season Steak with salt and pepper.

2. Place Steak in zip lock bag with butter garlic and thyme to marinate.

3. Unpack steak, and reserve the cooking juices as part of a sauce if desired.

4. Sear rib eye on grill, high heat 5 minutes on each side. Remove and rest.

Mexican Style Street Corn

Ingredients

2 ears of Sweet Yellow Corn

1/4 cup of Lime Crema, Seasoned

Prosciutto

Method

1. On hot grill, cook corn in husk until tender.

2. Peel husk, slather corn in crema mixture and wrap in thin sliced prosciutto.

3. Put Corn back on grill to heat through.

Charred Artichokes

Ingredients

4 large globe artichokes, stems trimmed

1 cup aioli or quality store-bought mayonnaise

3 tbsp chopped fresh dill

2 tbsp drained capers, chopped

1 tspn finely grated lemon zest

2 tspn fresh lemon juice

½ tspn smoked sea salt

¼ tspn smoked paprika

Hot sauce, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

1. Set a steamer basket in a large pot with a lid, fill with 1 inch of water, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Set the artichokes stem end down in the basket, cover, and steam until a knife meets no resistance when it pierces the steam of an artichoke, 20-25 minutes. The artichokes can be served warm or slightly chilled.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the aioli, dill, capers, lemon zest and juice, sea salt, and paprika until well combined. Add the hot sauce and black pepper and stir.

3. To serve, arrange artichokes in four salad plates, and divide the aioli mixture among small bowls for dipping.

Brussels Sprouts Slaw

Ingredients

Kosher salt

8 ounces Brussels sprouts, bottoms trimmed

1 granny smith apple

¼ cup Miracle Whip salad dressing

1 tsp liquid from a jar of bread and butter or sweet dill pickles

½ tsp yellow mustard seeds, toasted

1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon

1 tsp chopped fresh cilantro

1 tsp chopped fresh basil

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil and salt. Fill a medium bowl with ice water.

2. Drop Brussels into the boiling water and blanch until bright gren but still crisp, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sprouts to the ice water and let stand until completely cool.

3. Drain the sprouts and remove the outer dark green leaves and reserve. Using a sharp knife, cut the sprouts lengthwise into thin ribbons. Put them in a medium bowl.

4. Core the apple, cut into thick matchsticks and add to shredded sprouts. In small bowl, stir Miracle Whip, pickle juice, mustard seeds, tarragon, cilantro and basil together until combined. Add dressing to the shredded sprouts and apples, season with S&P, and toss well.

Tomato Salad with Citrus Herb Vinaigrette, Pickled Celery and Blue Cheese

Ingredients

2 lbs cherry tomatoes, 1 lb halved, 1 lb left whole

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Citrus Herb Vinaigrette

½ cup drained pickled celery or 2 small stalks thinly sliced celery

½ cup candied pecans, coarsely chopped or use plain pecan or walnut pieces)

½ cup crumbled blue cheese

Method

1. Arrange tomatoes on a serving platter and season lightly with salt and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the tomatoes and scatter the pickled celery, walnuts and cheese over the top. Season again lightly with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Crab Cakes with Brussels Slaw and Mustard Caviar

Ingredients

1 lb fresh jumbo lump crab, picked over for shells but left in large chunks

¼ cup aioli or good quality mayonnaise

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp chopped fresh dill

2 tsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tsp chopped fresh chives

½ tsp kosher salt

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup clarified butter, melted

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup Brussels slaw *(see below)

Method

1. Line a small plate with plastic wrap. Put the crab meat in a medium bowl. In a small bowl, stir aioli, mustard, dill, parsley and chives together until combined. Add the mixture to the crab and, using a large rubber spatula, fold gently to incorporate the dressing without breaking up the crab. Divide the mixture into four equal portions. Gently form each portion into a cake shape about 1 inch thick and transfer to the lined plate. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, up to overnight.

2. To cook, pour the flour into a pie plate. Gently dip each cake lightly in the flour. Heat the clarified butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the cakes and cook until golden brown, 3-4 minutes. Gently flip them and continue cooking for 2-3 minutes. Add the 2 tablespoons butter to the pan and, once it has melted, use a large spoon to baste cakes with butter, tilting the pan if necessary. Continue to cook until the cakes are brown on the bottom. Drain on paper towels.

3. To serve, place the crab cakes on four small plates. Top each with ¼ cup Brussels slaw.

4. Top with mustard caviar.

For the Brussels Sprouts Slaw

Ingredients

8 ounces Brussels sprouts

Kosher salt

1 Granny Smith apple

¼ cup Miracle Whip salad dressing

1 tsp liquid from jar of bread-and-butter pickles

½ tsp yellow mustard seeds, toasted

1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon

1 tsp chopped fresh cilantro

1 tsp chopped fresh basil

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

1. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil and salt generously. Fill a medium bowl with ice water and set aside.

2. Drop the Brussels sprouts into the boiling water and blanch until bright green but still crisp, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sprouts to the ice water and let stand until completely cool.

3. Drain the sprouts and remove the outer dark green leaves and reserve. Using a sharp knife, cut the sprouts lengthwise into thin ribbons. Put them in a medium bowl.

4. Core the apple, cut into thin matchsticks, and add to the shredded sprouts. In a small bowl, stir the Miracle Whip, pickle juice, mustard seeds, tarragon, cilantro and basil together until combined. Add the dressing to the shredded sprouts and apples, season with salt and pepper, and toss well.

5. To serve, line a small serving platter or shallow bowl with the reserved Brussels sprouts leaves and pile the slaw on top.

For the Mustard Caviar

Ingredients

2 tbsp yellow mustard seeds

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup water

Method

1. Put 2 tablespoons yellow mustard seeds in a small skillet and toast over medium-low heat, swirling the pan occasionally, until fragrant and just beginning to pop, 3-4 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, stir ¼ cup sugar and ¼ cup water together in a small bowl.

3. Pour the mixture into the skillet, stir well, and cook until the mustard seeds are swollen, the sugar dissolves, and the liquid is reduced and syrupy, 2-3 minutes.

4. Remove the heat and let cool to room temperature.

5. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 6 weeks.