Haylie Duff's summer favorites

Check out these delicious offerings from actress, singer and cookbook author Haylie Duff!

Tropical Rocks Margarita

Ingredients

4 oz fruit infused tequila

3 oz lime juice

2oz orange juice

2oz coconut water

Shake well and pour over ice cubes.

Method

To infuse tequila:

Fill a large sealable container (I use an extra large mason jar!) with

1/3 chopped pineapple

1/3 chopped strawberries

1/3 chopped kiwi

Fill rest of container with tequila

Chill in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.

Watermelon, Pineapple and Pine Nut Pico De Gallo

Ingredients

1 cup of watermelon

3 tbsp of diced pineapple

1-2 heirloom tomatoes

2 jalapeños

1 cucumber

1/4 cup of pine nuts

Juice of 1 juicy lime

Handful of cilantro

Generous shake of cayenne

Generous pinch of sea salt

Generous pinch of black pepper

Method

Pulse all ingredients in food processor or chop ingredients by hand for a rustic pico