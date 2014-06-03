Haylie Duff's summer favorites
Check out these delicious offerings from actress, singer and cookbook author Haylie Duff!
Tropical Rocks Margarita
Ingredients
4 oz fruit infused tequila
3 oz lime juice
2oz orange juice
2oz coconut water
Shake well and pour over ice cubes.
Method
To infuse tequila:
Fill a large sealable container (I use an extra large mason jar!) with
1/3 chopped pineapple
1/3 chopped strawberries
1/3 chopped kiwi
Fill rest of container with tequila
Chill in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.
Watermelon, Pineapple and Pine Nut Pico De Gallo
Ingredients
1 cup of watermelon
3 tbsp of diced pineapple
1-2 heirloom tomatoes
2 jalapeños
1 cucumber
1/4 cup of pine nuts
Juice of 1 juicy lime
Handful of cilantro
Generous shake of cayenne
Generous pinch of sea salt
Generous pinch of black pepper
Method
Pulse all ingredients in food processor or chop ingredients by hand for a rustic pico