Jersey-style Super Bowl Drinks
'Housewives' stars Chris and Albie Manzo prep tailgate favorites:
Orange Crush:
Ingredients:
2 Oz. Vision Vodka
4 Oz. Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
.5 Oz. Triple Sec
Preparation:
1. Build the ingredients in a shaker with ice
2. Fill Highball glass with crushed ice
3. Strain shaker into glass and garnish
Hawk Eye:
Ingredients:
2 Oz. Vision Vodka
4 Oz. Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
1 Oz. Blue Curacao
Preparation:
1. Build the ingredients in a shaker with ice
2. Fill Highball glass with crushed ice
3. Strain shaker into glass and garnish
Spicy BeerGarita:
Ingredients:
1- Bottle of Bud Light (USING 6oz. OF BUD LIGHT FOR COCKTAIL)
1-2 tbl. spoons of Hot Sauce
1 Oz. Lime Juice
Splash of Triple Sec
Preparation:
1. Build the ingredients in a Highball glass with ice
2. Stir well - ADDITIONAL HOT SAUCE TO TASTE