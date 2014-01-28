Expand / Collapse search
Jersey-style Super Bowl Drinks

'Housewives' stars Chris and Albie Manzo prep tailgate favorites:

Orange Crush:

                Ingredients:
                2 Oz. Vision Vodka
                4 Oz. Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
                .5 Oz. Triple Sec
               
                Preparation:
                1. Build the ingredients in a shaker with ice
                2. Fill Highball glass with crushed ice
                3. Strain shaker into glass and garnish


Hawk Eye:

                Ingredients:
                2 Oz. Vision Vodka
                4 Oz. Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
                1 Oz. Blue Curacao
               
                Preparation:
                1. Build the ingredients in a shaker with ice
                2. Fill Highball glass with crushed ice
                3. Strain shaker into glass and garnish

Spicy BeerGarita:

                Ingredients:
                1- Bottle of Bud Light (USING 6oz. OF BUD LIGHT FOR COCKTAIL)
                1-2 tbl. spoons of Hot Sauce
                1 Oz. Lime Juice
                Splash of Triple Sec
               
                Preparation:
                1. Build the ingredients in a Highball glass with ice
                2. Stir well - ADDITIONAL HOT SAUCE TO TASTE
 