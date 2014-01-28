Jersey-style Super Bowl Drinks

'Housewives' stars Chris and Albie Manzo prep tailgate favorites:

Orange Crush:

Ingredients:

2 Oz. Vision Vodka

4 Oz. Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

.5 Oz. Triple Sec



Preparation:

1. Build the ingredients in a shaker with ice

2. Fill Highball glass with crushed ice

3. Strain shaker into glass and garnish



Hawk Eye:

Ingredients:

2 Oz. Vision Vodka

4 Oz. Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

1 Oz. Blue Curacao



Preparation:

1. Build the ingredients in a shaker with ice

2. Fill Highball glass with crushed ice

3. Strain shaker into glass and garnish

Spicy BeerGarita:

Ingredients:

1- Bottle of Bud Light (USING 6oz. OF BUD LIGHT FOR COCKTAIL)

1-2 tbl. spoons of Hot Sauce

1 Oz. Lime Juice

Splash of Triple Sec



Preparation:

1. Build the ingredients in a Highball glass with ice

2. Stir well - ADDITIONAL HOT SAUCE TO TASTE

