Meatballs for the Super Bowl

Daniel Holzman and Michael Chernow, co-owners of The Meatball Shop, get you ready for game day with these delicious dishes!

BBQ Pork Blitz Meatballs

Pairs with Clos du Bois North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon

Ingredients

2 pounds ground pork

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, finely diced

2 large eggs

¾ cup bread crumbs

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup barbecue sauce (recipe below)

Method

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the olive oil into a 9x13 inch baking dish and use your hand to evenly coat the entire surface. Set aside.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a medium frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring frequently, until they are soft and well browned, 8-10 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool in refrigerator.

When the onions have cooked, combine them with the ground pork, barbecue sauce, eggs, bread crumbs, and salt in a large mixing bowl and mix by hand until thoroughly incorporated.

Roll the mixture into round, golf ball-size meatballs, making sure to pack the meat firmly. Place the balls in the prepared baking dish, being careful to line them up snugly and in even rows vertically and horizontally to form a grid. The meatballs should be touching one another.

Roast for 20 minutes, or until the meatballs are firm and cooked through. A meat thermometer inserted into the center of a meatball should read 165 degrees F.

Allow the meatballs to cool for 5 minutes in the baking dish before serving.

BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

1 Tablespoon of Clos du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion

6 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoons salt

¼ cup brewed espresso or 1 teaspoon instant espresso powder dissolved in 2 ounces boiling water

½ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup whiskey

2 cups ketchup

1 ½ cups firmly packed dark brown sugar

Method

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions, garlic, cumin, red pepper flakes, and salt and cook stirring frequently, until the onions are soft and translucent and the garlic is soft, about 10 minutes. Do not allow the garlic to brown (add a few tablespoons of water, if necessary.)

Add the espresso, vinegar, whiskey and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and transfer the mixture to a blender. Blend on high until smooth. Return the mixture to the pan and whisk in the ketchup and brown sugar until fully incorporated and smooth.

Turkey Super Balls

Pairs with Clos du Bois North Coast Chardonnay

Ingredients

2 lbs ground turkey

2 cups croutons or stuffing cubes

1 cup dried cranberries

2 tbsp chopped fresh sage leaves

2 tsp salt

Pinch ground cinnamon

¼ cup bread crumbs

2 eggs

2 tbsp olive oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 450 deg. F.

Combine all of the ingredients except for the olive oil in a large mixing bowl and mix by hand until thoroughly incorporated.

Drizzle the olive oil into a large baking dish (9x13) making sure to evenly coat the entire surface, use your hand to help spread the oil.

Roll the mixture into round, golf ball sized meatballs making sure to pack the meat firmly.

Place the balls into the oiled baking dish such that all of the meatballs are lined up evenly in rows and are touching each of their four neighbors in a grid.

Roast until firm and cooked through, about 20 minutes.

Allow the meatballs to cool for five minutes before removing from the tray.

Mushroom Sauce

Ingredients

1 large yellow onion, sliced into 1/8 inch half moons

1 lb. white button mushrooms, sliced, about 6 cups

5 sprigs fresh thyme, picked, about 1 tbsp.

¼ bunch chopped parsley

2/3 cup + ½ cup Clos du Bois Chardonnay

¼ cup olive oil

1 + ½ tsp. salt

¼ cup butter

¼ cup all purpose flour

4 cups chicken stock

Finish with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

Cook the onions, with the olive oil, thyme and salt over a medium heat in a large pot stirring constantly until the onions have become soft and translucent, about 15 minutes. Add the mushrooms and continue cooking until they release their water, about 5 minutes.

Continue cooking until the liquid has almost all evaporated, about 10 minutes. Add the white wine and continue cooking until almost dry, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and continue cooking until reduced by half, about 30 minutes.

In the meantime, combine the butter and flour in a small bowl and mix together until a smooth dough is formed. Add the dough to the simmering gravy and whisk continuously until the dough has completely dissolved and the gravy has thickened. Stir in the chopped parsley. Finish with freshly ground black pepper.