Chef J. Jackson's Super Bowl Dip Recipes
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese Dip
Ingredients
1 ½ cup shredded buffalo chicken
1 (8-oz.) package 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened and cut into pieces
1/2 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
1/4 cup chopped green onions
1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
1 (4-oz.) package crumbled blue cheese
1 to 2 Tbsp. milk (if needed)
Chopped green onions, garnish
Preparation
Pulse first 10 ingredients in a food processor 4 times or just until blended. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl, and gently stir in blue cheese. If desired, stir in 1 to 2 Tbsp. milk, 1 tsp. at a time, for desired consistency. Cover and chill 1 to 2 hours before serving. Garnish, if desired.
Serve with celery sticks, French bread, and hot wing sauce.
Hot Apple Pie Dip
Ingredients
1 tub (8 oz.) Less Fat than Cream Cheese
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. nutmeg
2 tbsp. orange juice
1 apple, chopped, divided
¼ cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
1 Tbsp. finely chopped Pecans
Preparation
Heat oven to 375°F.
MIX cream cheese, sugar, spices and orange juice in medium bowl until well blended. Stir in half the apples.
SPREAD into pie plate or small casserole dish; top with remaining apples, cheddar and nuts.
BAKE 10 to 12 min. or until heated through.
7-Layer Greek Dip
Ingredients
1 8-oz. package cream cheese, softened
1 tsp. dill weed or Greek seasoning (salt free–go for a mix that just has herbs)
3 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
2 tsp. lemon juice
1 1/2 c. hummus
1 c. seeded, diced cucumbers
1 c. seeded, diced tomatoes
1/2 c. chopped Kalamata olives
1/3 c. chopped green onions (about 3 green onions completely chopped)
1/2 c. crumbled Feta cheese
1/4 c. minced fresh parsley
Preparation
With an electric mixer, combine the cream cheese, seasoning, garlic, and lemon juice until light and fluffy. Spread in the bottom of a pie plate or a small, shallow baking dish. Then spread a layer of hummus. In order, create layers by sprinkling the cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, onions, Feta cheese, and parsley. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 2 hours. Serve with pita chips, fresh vegetables, and/or flatbread
Gotta – Eata Cheese
Ingredients
16 oz (1lb) Natural American cheese
8 oz Sharp Cheddar cheese
1 Cup milk
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1 teaspoon lemon pepper
1 10oz can diced tomatoes & green chilies -drained (optional)
Preparation
Place all ingredients inside a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until melted in 1 ½ minute increments stirring each time. The mixture might seem watery during the first few stirs, but should come together as a nice runny dip after all the cheese is melted.
Serve immediately as a dip with tortilla chips. You can cool this in a loaf pan and refrigerate for up to a week.
Bacon and Cheese Dip
Ingredients
1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained
1 lb. (16 oz.) “Gotta-eata” cheese cut into 1/2-inch cubes
4 oz. (1/2 of 8-oz. pkg.) Cream Cheese, cubed
1 can (10 oz.) Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, undrained
8 slices cooked Bacon, crumbled
Preparation
Microwave ingredients in microwaveable bowl on HIGH 5 min. or until cheese is completely melted and mixture is well blended, stirring after 3 min.
Serve with sliced bread and/or vegetables.