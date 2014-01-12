Chef J. Jackson's Super Bowl Dip Recipes

Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese Dip

Ingredients



1 ½ cup shredded buffalo chicken

1 (8-oz.) package 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened and cut into pieces

1/2 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1 (4-oz.) package crumbled blue cheese

1 to 2 Tbsp. milk (if needed)

Chopped green onions, garnish



Preparation

Pulse first 10 ingredients in a food processor 4 times or just until blended. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl, and gently stir in blue cheese. If desired, stir in 1 to 2 Tbsp. milk, 1 tsp. at a time, for desired consistency. Cover and chill 1 to 2 hours before serving. Garnish, if desired.

Serve with celery sticks, French bread, and hot wing sauce.



Hot Apple Pie Dip

Ingredients

1 tub (8 oz.) Less Fat than Cream Cheese

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

2 tbsp. orange juice

1 apple, chopped, divided

¼ cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1 Tbsp. finely chopped Pecans



Preparation

Heat oven to 375°F.

MIX cream cheese, sugar, spices and orange juice in medium bowl until well blended. Stir in half the apples.

SPREAD into pie plate or small casserole dish; top with remaining apples, cheddar and nuts.

BAKE 10 to 12 min. or until heated through.

7-Layer Greek Dip

Ingredients

1 8-oz. package cream cheese, softened

1 tsp. dill weed or Greek seasoning (salt free–go for a mix that just has herbs)

3 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

2 tsp. lemon juice

1 1/2 c. hummus

1 c. seeded, diced cucumbers

1 c. seeded, diced tomatoes

1/2 c. chopped Kalamata olives

1/3 c. chopped green onions (about 3 green onions completely chopped)

1/2 c. crumbled Feta cheese

1/4 c. minced fresh parsley

Preparation

With an electric mixer, combine the cream cheese, seasoning, garlic, and lemon juice until light and fluffy. Spread in the bottom of a pie plate or a small, shallow baking dish. Then spread a layer of hummus. In order, create layers by sprinkling the cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, onions, Feta cheese, and parsley. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 2 hours. Serve with pita chips, fresh vegetables, and/or flatbread



Gotta – Eata Cheese

Ingredients

16 oz (1lb) Natural American cheese

8 oz Sharp Cheddar cheese

1 Cup milk

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

1 10oz can diced tomatoes & green chilies -drained (optional)

Preparation

Place all ingredients inside a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until melted in 1 ½ minute increments stirring each time. The mixture might seem watery during the first few stirs, but should come together as a nice runny dip after all the cheese is melted.

Serve immediately as a dip with tortilla chips. You can cool this in a loaf pan and refrigerate for up to a week.



Bacon and Cheese Dip

Ingredients

1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained

1 lb. (16 oz.) “Gotta-eata” cheese cut into 1/2-inch cubes

4 oz. (1/2 of 8-oz. pkg.) Cream Cheese, cubed

1 can (10 oz.) Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, undrained

8 slices cooked Bacon, crumbled

Preparation

Microwave ingredients in microwaveable bowl on HIGH 5 min. or until cheese is completely melted and mixture is well blended, stirring after 3 min.

Serve with sliced bread and/or vegetables.