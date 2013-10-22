Sandra Lee's naughty but nice Halloween

Nightmare-rita

Ingredients

1½ cups Don Julio Blanco® Tequila

1½ cups blackberry juice

½ cup lime juice

½ cup orange liqueur

2 drops black food coloring

Method

1. Mix brew in a pitcher with ice until chilled. Remove ice. Pour.



Short Rib Sandwiches

Makes 10 sandwiches

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 7 hours

Ingredients

3 stalks celery, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

5 pounds beef short ribs, trimmed

1 (14-ounce) can beef broth

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1 fresh thyme sprig

Cheese Biscuits, split (recipe follows)

Spicy Mayonnaise, Kraft®

Method

1. In the bottom of a 6-quart electric slow cooker, place celery and carrots. Add short ribs, beef broth, garlic, and thyme. Cover, and cook on High heat for 5 to 7 hours, or until ribs are fork-tender. Using a slotted spoon, remove ribs from slow cooker. Remove and discard rib bones. Using two forks, shred meat. Discard remaining contents in slow cooker.

2. Spread desired amount of mayonnaise on bottom half of each biscuit. Top with shredded meat. Cover with biscuit top.

Cheese Biscuits

Makes 10 biscuits

Prep: 5 minutes

Bake: 11 minutes

Cool: 10 minutes

Ingredients

3 (7.75-ounce) pouches cheesegarlic biscuit mix, Bisquick Complete Mix®

11⁄2 cups whole milk

Melted butter

Method

1. Preheat oven to 450°. Spray a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Prepare biscuit mix according to package directions, substituting milk for water.

2. Using hands, gently pat dough into 4-inch rounds, and place on prepared baking sheet.

3. Bake for 8 to 11 minutes, or until golden brown. Brush tops evenly with melted butter. Cool for 10 minutes.

Ghost Cakes

Ingredients

1 package Duncan Hines® Moist Deluxe® Classic Yellow Cake Mix (prepare batter according to package directions, substituting 1 cup water with coconut water)

8 oz package Philadelphia Cream Cheese, softened

1 egg

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon marshmallow extract

Cream Cheese Frosting, see recipe below

Method

1. Preheat oven to 350 and line 24 muffin tins with liners. Spoon cake batter into each tin until it is about 1/2 full. In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese, egg, sugar and extract on medium speed until smooth. Spoon one spoonful over the top of each cupcake. Bake for about 15 minutes or until set.

2. For Cream Cheese Frosting, in a large bowl combine 2 (8-ounce) packages softened Philadelphia cream cheese; 1 cup softened butter; and 1 teaspoon marshmallow extract. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Slowly add 4 cups sifted powdered sugar and beat on low speed until light and fluffy. Divide in half. Hold a large pastry bag perpendicular to your hand. Fill it with frosting. Fit the pastry bag with a large star tip. Pipe each cupcake in a circular motion.