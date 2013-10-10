Eggs Benedict with Spinach Regular and Gluten Free Option

Ingredients:

For Hollandaise Sauce

4 egg yolks

1 tbsp lime juice

7 tbsp melted butter

salt

a pinch of cayenne pepper

For Eggs Benedict

4 sliced english muffins, or crumpets;toasted and lightly buttered

8 slices of thinly sliced prosciutto, cut in half

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 lb fresh spinach, washed and dried

4 eggs

2 tsp distilled white vinegar

salt and pepper

chopped chives for garnish

Directions:

For Hollandaise sauce:

In a metal bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and lime juice until thickened. Place over simmering water. The bowl should not touch the water. Whisk constantly until doubled in volume. Slowly drizzle in the butter, then remove from heat once it is thickened. Add the salt and cayenne.

For Eggs Benedict:

In a large pan, place the prosciutto in over medium high heat. Cook, flipping a couple times until slightly crispy. Take out the prosciutto. Add olive oil in along with any drippings from the prosciutto. Add the spinach with some salt and pepper. Cook until wilted, about 2-3 minutes. Place 2 pieces of prosciutto on the muffins, then a bit off spinach.



In a large pot filled with simmering water, add the white vinegar. Stir the water to make a whirlpool. Place one cracked egg in and poach for exactly 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, remove from the water and place on top of the assembled muffins. Pour some of the hollandaise sauce over top the egg, enough to cover the whole egg and some to drizzle down the plate. Garnish with some chopped chives. Serve immediately.

Gluten free:

Omit the english muffin and replace with a potato latke, recipe follows below:

Ingredients:

2 large potatoes

½ and onion

1 large egg

canola oil

salt and pepper

Directions:

Grate the potatoes and onion. Squeeze out all of the liquid and place in a dry bowl. Add the egg, salt and pepper. Mix well. Shape into small rounds and fry in hot canola oil until golden brown. Take out of oil and place on a paper towel. Serve below of everything as in the original recipe.