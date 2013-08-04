Country Ham and Peach Salad

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons honey

1/ 4 teaspoon black pepper

1/ 8 teaspoon salt

1 (6.5-ounce) package lettuce

1-2 peaches, peeled and cut into slices

1/ 3 cup shaved or diced country ham

1/ 3 cup crumbled goat cheese

2 tablespoons sunflower seeds

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the oil, juice, honey, pepper, and salt. Shake to emulsify. Divide the lettuce among 4 salad plates (or place in one large salad bowl). For individual servings, evenly top with the peaches, ham, and goat cheese. For the salad bowl, add the peaches, ham, and goat cheese, then toss gently with tongs. Drizzle with the dressing and top with the sunflower seeds. Serve immediately.

Storage Note: Leftovers should be refrigerated and used within 1 day.