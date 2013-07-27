Craft Beer Cocktails

1. Michelada

Recipe:

1 juiced lime

Salt

Chili Flakes

Dash Worcestershire

Dash Hot Sauce

1 bottle Chili Mexican Beer

Rim a glass with a mixture of salt and chili flakes. Add ice. Juice one lime, and add a few drops of Worcestershire, a few drops of hot sauce, add Chili Mexican beer and gently stir to combine ingredients.

2. Pearl Street Peach

Recipe:

1 oz of Bushmill's Irish Whiskey

1 oz of Froghollow peaches (pureed)

Pour Bushmill's and pureed peaches over ice in a mason jar. Top with R.J. Rocker's Son of a Peach Unfiltered Wheat Ale and stir. Garnish with mint.

3. The Roosevelt

Recipe:

1 Bottle Bluepoint Blueberry Ale

1.5 oz of blueberry vodka

1 oz Domaine de Canton (Ginger Liqueur)

4-5 blueberries, muddled

Muddle blueberries in a shaker, add ice, blueberry vodka, and Domaine de Canton. Shake. Pour over ice in a chilled 14 ounce mug. Top with Bluepoint Blueberry Ale.

4. The Parkside

Recipe:

1.5 oz of vanilla vodka

.5 oz of blood orange juice

Bottle of Ace Perry Pear Cider

Garnish with a strawberry