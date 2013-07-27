Craft Beer Cocktails
1. Michelada
Recipe:
1 juiced lime
Salt
Chili Flakes
Dash Worcestershire
Dash Hot Sauce
1 bottle Chili Mexican Beer
Rim a glass with a mixture of salt and chili flakes. Add ice. Juice one lime, and add a few drops of Worcestershire, a few drops of hot sauce, add Chili Mexican beer and gently stir to combine ingredients.
2. Pearl Street Peach
Recipe:
1 oz of Bushmill's Irish Whiskey
1 oz of Froghollow peaches (pureed)
Pour Bushmill's and pureed peaches over ice in a mason jar. Top with R.J. Rocker's Son of a Peach Unfiltered Wheat Ale and stir. Garnish with mint.
3. The Roosevelt
Recipe:
1 Bottle Bluepoint Blueberry Ale
1.5 oz of blueberry vodka
1 oz Domaine de Canton (Ginger Liqueur)
4-5 blueberries, muddled
Muddle blueberries in a shaker, add ice, blueberry vodka, and Domaine de Canton. Shake. Pour over ice in a chilled 14 ounce mug. Top with Bluepoint Blueberry Ale.
4. The Parkside
Recipe:
1.5 oz of vanilla vodka
.5 oz of blood orange juice
Bottle of Ace Perry Pear Cider
Garnish with a strawberry