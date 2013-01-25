Sam Adams' beer-pizza pairings

What's better than pizza, beer and football? Sam Adams founder and brewmaster Jim Koch show you how to combine all three for the best Super Bowl party ever!

SAMUEL ADAMS BOSTON LAGER INFUSED PIZZA CRUST

Recipe by Mark Bello, Pizza a Casa Pizza School

Makes two crusts to be dressed and baked on a cookie sheet or pizza pan

For a thicker crust, stretch to 12" and cook on cookie sheet, pizza pan or pizza screen

For a thinner crust, stretch to 14" and cook on cookie sheet, pizza pan or pizza screen

Prep time -- 15 minutes

Rise time -- Between 1-2 hours in a warm spot (about 70ºF-80F)

Bake time -- 10-15 minutes depending on your oven, toppings and desired doneness

Preheat oven to 500ºF

Ingredients

Approx. 3½ cups (20 oz.) unbleached all-purpose flour plus more for dusting

1 packet instant yeast -- AKA highly active or bread machine yeast

1 Tablespoon (.65 oz.) fine granulation salt

1 Tablespoon (.55 oz.) extra virgin olive oil plus more for greasing your rising container and oiling your cookie sheet, pizza pan or screen

12 oz. bottle of Samuel Adams Boston Lager warmed up to 120ºF-130ºF

Method

1. Warm the beer to 120ºF-130ºF (warming the beer properly means your yeast will activate properly). Warm the bottle in a bowl of very warm (not boiling water) or by running it under hot water from the tap. A thermometer insures success - if you don't have one handy, the beer should feel very warm (not too hot) to the touch.

2. In a 5 quart or larger bowl, combine flour, yeast, salt and oil.

3. Add beer to flour mixture, and stir with a fork (not stirring with your hands just yet - it's too sticky at first) until the dough is lumpy. Then, go in with your hands. The dough will now still be a little sticky, so gradually add flour as you knead* to the point that the finished dough should be just slightly tacky and elastic. To tell when the dough is done, periodically poke it and when the dough gently springs back after you poke it, it is done. Don't worry if it is not perfectly smooth - don't overknead it! *kneading: press down, push, fold, repeat.

4. Your finished dough, if you have a scale, will weigh right around 2 pounds (30-34 oz.). Break into two equal pieces - use a scale or eyeball it.

5. Ball each piece up and place each in a separate airtight container lightly greased with olive oil. Each container needs to be at least a quart in size to allow for each dough ball to double in size (deli quart containers work great for this).

6. Set dough aside to rise in a warm location, about 70ºF-80F is good. After dough has expanded/up to doubled in size (about 1-2 hours), gently remove from container and stretch to fit on a lightly greased 12" or 14" cookie sheet, pizza pan or pizza screen.

7. Dress according to which football team pizza you favor, and bake in a 500ºF preheated oven until your crust and toppings are to your desired doneness (about 10 to 15 minutes).

8. Out of the oven, allow a few minutes to cool. Then cut, serve and enjoy.

NEW ORLEANS: BIG GAME PIZZA

Recipe by Mark Bello, Pizza a Casa Pizza School

Prep time -- 20 minutes

Bake time -- 10-15 minutes depending on your oven and desired doneness

Preheat oven to 500ºF

Ingredients

1 risen ball of Samuel Adams Boston Lager Infused Dough (approx. 16 oz.)

5 oz. (about 1/2 cup) your favorite pizza sauce

1 Tablespoon of your favorite Louisiana style hot sauce!

About 1/2 cup (2.5 oz.) diced yellow bell pepper

About 1/2 cup (2.5 oz.) diced red onion

About 1 cup loosely packed (4 oz.) shredded whole milk mozzarella

2 Tablespoons (1/2 oz.) grated cheese (i.e.: example parmesan or Romano cheese)

6 leaves fresh basil sliced into fine strands

Extra virgin olive oil plus more for oiling your cookie sheet, pizza pan or screen plus more for drizzling on finished pizza

Method

1. Mix pizza sauce and hot sauce. Set aside.

2. Stretch dough to desired diameter (12" thicker, 14" thinner), and lay on a lightly oiled cookie sheet, pizza pan or screen.

3. Swirl on sauce mixture to about 1/2" from the border of crust.

4. In this order -- evenly distribute mozzarella, then yellow pepper, then red onion all to about 1/2" from the border of crust.

5. Evenly sprinkle on the grated cheese to the very border of the crust.

6. Bake for 10-15 minutes until your toppings are bubbling and the crust is golden brown.

7. Out of the oven, add basil and a light drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Let rest a few minutes, and then cut, serve and enjoy.

BALTIMORE: CRAB CAKE PIZZA

Recipe by Mark Bello, Pizza a Casa Pizza School

Prep time -- 20 minutes

Bake time -- 10-15 minutes depending on your oven and desired doneness

Preheat oven to 500ºF

Ingredients

1 risen ball of Samuel Adams Boston Lager Infused Dough (approx. 16 oz.)

About 1/2 cup (4.25 oz.) lump crabmeat from one 6 oz. can drained and reserve juice*

About 1/2 cup (4 oz.) whole milk ricotta

About 1/2 cup loosely packed (2 oz.) whole milk mozzarella

1 Tablespoon chopped chives more to sprinkle on out of the oven

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 Tablespoons mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons crab juice*

Extra virgin olive oil for oiling your cookie sheet, pizza pan or screen

Lemon juice

Method

1. Mix crab, ricotta, mozzarella, chives, hot sauce, mustard, mayonnaise, and crab juice. Set aside.

2. Stretch dough to desired diameter (12" thicker, 14" thinner), and lay on a lightly oiled cookie sheet, pizza pan or screen.

3. Apply an even layer of crab mixture to about 1/2" from the border of crust.

4. Bake for 10-15 minutes until your toppings are bubbling and the crust is golden brown.

5. Out of the oven, drizzle on lemon juice and/or add more chives to taste plus whatever else you like on your crab cakes. Let rest a few minutes, and then cut, serve and enjoy.

SAN FRANCISCO: SPICY PIMENTO PESTO PEPPERONI PIZZA

Recipe by Mark Bello, Pizza a Casa Pizza School

Prep time -- 20 minutes

Bake time -- 10-15 minutes depending on your oven and desired doneness

Preheat oven to 500ºF

Ingredients

1 risen ball of Samuel Adams Boston Lager Infused Dough (approx. 16 oz.)

1 jar diced pimentos (4 oz.) drained

1 clove raw garlic

1 Tablespoon Sriracha hot sauce

1 Tablespoon pine nuts

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil plus more oiling your cookie sheet, pizza pan or screen

About 1 cup loosely packed (4 oz.) whole milk mozzarella

18 thin slices pepperoni (about 1 oz.)

2 Tablespoons (1/2 oz.) grated cheese (i.e.: parmesan or Romano cheese)

Method

1. In a blender, blend pimentos, garlic, Sriracha hot sauce, pine nuts, olive oil and 1 Tablespoon of the grating cheese into a slightly chunky paste. Transfer into a separate bowl, mix in mozzarella and set aside.

2. Stretch dough to desired diameter (12" thicker, 14" thinner), and lay on a lightly oiled cookie sheet, pizza pan or screen.

3. Apply an even layer of pimento/mozzarella mixture to about 1/2" from the border of crust.

4. Evenly distribute pepperoni slices.

5. Evenly sprinkle second half of the grated cheese to the very border of the crust.

6. Bake for 10-15 minutes until your toppings are bubbling and the crust is golden brown.

7. Out of the oven, let rest a few minutes. Then cut, serve and enjoy.