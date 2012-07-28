Cooking with Beer

Samuel Adams Summer Ale-infused Lobster Roll

Recipe created by Samuel Adams Chef Partner David Burke

Ingredients

16 oz. lobster meat (cooked)

¼ cup chopped celery

¼ cup chopped carrots

¼ cup diced green apples

4 tsp tarragon

½ cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp cream cheese

2 Tbsp lemon juice

8 shaved scallions

4 artisanal rolls

¼ cup Samuel Adams Summer Ale

Method

Mix mayonnaise, cream cheese and Samuel Adams Summer Ale together in a mixing bowl

Mix cooked lobster meat, celery, carrots, apples, tarragon, mayonnaise mixture, and lemon juice in a mixing bowl

Place one quarter of the lobster meat mixture into each bun

Top with shaved scallions to taste

Serves 4

Boston Lager Ice Cream Float

Recipe by Chef David Burke

Makes one float

Ingredients

2 scoops dulce de leche ice cream

½ bottle Samuel Adams Boston Lager

1 tsp agave syrup

Fresh nutmeg

Fresh cinnamon

Method

Combine Boston Lager and agave syrup

Place two scoops of ice cream in float glass

Pour in beer/agave mixture

Top with fresh nutmeg and fresh cinnamon to taste

