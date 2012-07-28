Cooking with Beer
Samuel Adams Summer Ale-infused Lobster Roll
Recipe created by Samuel Adams Chef Partner David Burke
Ingredients
16 oz. lobster meat (cooked)
¼ cup chopped celery
¼ cup chopped carrots
¼ cup diced green apples
4 tsp tarragon
½ cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp cream cheese
2 Tbsp lemon juice
8 shaved scallions
4 artisanal rolls
¼ cup Samuel Adams Summer Ale
Method
Mix mayonnaise, cream cheese and Samuel Adams Summer Ale together in a mixing bowl
Mix cooked lobster meat, celery, carrots, apples, tarragon, mayonnaise mixture, and lemon juice in a mixing bowl
Place one quarter of the lobster meat mixture into each bun
Top with shaved scallions to taste
Serves 4
Boston Lager Ice Cream Float
Recipe by Chef David Burke
Makes one float
Ingredients
2 scoops dulce de leche ice cream
½ bottle Samuel Adams Boston Lager
1 tsp agave syrup
Fresh nutmeg
Fresh cinnamon
Method
Combine Boston Lager and agave syrup
Place two scoops of ice cream in float glass
Pour in beer/agave mixture
Top with fresh nutmeg and fresh cinnamon to taste
