Linda Evans' 'Recipes For Life'

Recipes from the new book "Recipes for Life: My Memories"

DUKE'S CRAB DIP

Makes 8 to 10 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, at room temperature

5 tablespoons whole milk

2 tablespoons dried onions

1 tablespoon Tabasco

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound lump crab meat, picked over, any shells discarded

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. Put the cream cheese in the bowl of your electric mixer. Beat the cream cheese on low, slowly adding the milk. Keeping the mixer on low, add the dried onions, Tabasco, and salt. Remove the bowl from the mixer and use a rubber spatula or wooden spoon to fold in the crab meat by hand.

Spoon the mixture into a 11/2-quart casserole dish and bake for 30 to 45 minutes, until it's lightly browned on top. Serve warm, with tortilla chips (I make them myself). If there is ever any leftover (rare), put it in an omelet.

LOSE-YOUR-FIGURE POTATOES WITH CHEESE AND GARLIC

Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

11/2 to 13/4 pounds red potatoes, peeled

Unsalted butter, for greasing

3½ cups grated sharp cheddar cheese (about 12 ounces)

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (I prefer Parmigiano-Reggiano)

11/3 cups heavy cream

1 small garlic clove, minced (about 1/2 teaspoon)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Put the whole, peeled potatoes in a large pot and add just enough water to cover. Boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and cool. When cool, slice potatoes ¼-inch thick.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Butter the bottom of a 2-quart (11½ x 8 x 2-inch) baking dish and layer in half the potato slices. Sprinkle with half the cheddar and half the Parmesan. Layer on the remaining potatoes and sprinkle with remaining cheese.

In a bowl, combine the cream, garlic, salt, and pepper.

When ready to bake, pour the cream mixture over the potatoes and bake 40 minutes, until the top is golden brown. Serve warm.