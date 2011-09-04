Tim Laird's Labor Day Cookout

Fiery Pepper Bloody Mary

Method

In a cup with ice, add 2 ounces Southern Comfort Fiery Pepper (made with real Tabasco) and 6 ounces of your favorite Bloody Mary mix. Top with optional Worcestershire sauce, celery salt and extra Tabasco. Roll drink into an empty cup to mix and garnish with a pepper.

Grilled Pizza

This makes 4-5 10-inch pizzas

Make the below pizza dough or use prepared biscuit or pizza dough from the refrigerated section of your grocery store. You can make the sauce right in the can of crushed tomatoes at your tailgate site.

Dough

Ingredients

4 cups bread flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

2 package quick-rise yeast

1 and 1/2 cups warm water (120 to 130 degrees)

2 tablespoon olive oil

Cooking spray

4 tablespoons cornmeal

Method

Combine the flour, salt, sugar and yeast in a large food processor or bread mixer. Mix until dough forms a ball, (4 - 5 minutes).

Place the dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rise in a warm place, free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. Punch the dough down. Cover and let it rest 10 minutes.

Divide the dough into 4 - 5 equal-sized balls. Working with one ball at a time (cover remaining dough to keep from drying out), roll each portion into a 10-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Place dough on a pizza pan sprinkled with 1 tablespoon cornmeal. Repeat with remaining dough.

Sauce

Ingredients

28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons sugar

Method

Pour crushed tomatoes into a large bowl and add garlic and sugar. Stir well and store in refrigerator until ready to use. Use a large ladle to pour onto the crust. The back of the ladle works well to help move the sauce evenly over the crust.

Grilling the Pizzas

Preheat the grill to medium heat. Place doughs on the clean grill grates for 2 - 3 minutes. (Most grills will accommodate 2 or more pizzas.) Check to make sure they have browned slightly.

Flip the doughs, brush with olive oil, then top with sauce (if using one), toppings and finally cheese.

Grill with lid down another 15 - 20 minutes or until cheese has melted. Check the bottom of crusts periodically to make sure they do not burn.

Baked Wings

Serves 8 - 10

Make these wings at home then place in an aluminum foil pouch to take to your tailgate. To heat, simply place the wings in the foil on the grill.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons paprika

3 tablespoons cayenne

5 tablespoons fresh ground black pepper

6 tablespoon garlic powder

3 tablespoon onion powder

6 tablespoon salt

2 1/2 tablespoons dried oregano

2 1/2 tablespoons dried thyme

2 tablespoons Chinese five-spice powder

50 chicken wings, raw

Method

In a small bowl, combine the paprika, cayenne, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, oregano, thyme and Chinese five-spice powder. Put 15 of the chicken wings in a large bowl and sprinkle liberally with 1/3 of the dry mixture. Toss until completely coated. Repeat the same process with 15 more wings, then the last 20 wings. After all the wings have been completely coated, place on a baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spread chicken wings, in a single layer, on a baking sheet. Place in oven on the middle rack. Bake for 1 hour until crispy, turning after 30 minutes. Serve with hot sauce.

Hot Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup hot sauce such as Frank's

½ cup Southern Comfort Fiery Pepper

Method

Combine ingredients in a small bowl and serve with Baked Wings.

Seasoned Potato Chips

Serves 8 - 10

For your tailgate, make the spice mix ahead of time and pack it along with a bag of potato chips.

Ingredients

1 large bag plain potato chips, your favorite variety and style

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon mustard powder

Pinch of chili powder

Aluminum foil

Method

In a small bowl, mix the garlic powder, Kosher salt, black pepper, mustard powder and chili powder. Make a pouch with the aluminum foil and pour the chips into it. Place the pouch on the grill and heat the chips for 5 minutes or until the oil glistens. Remove and sprinkle with the seasoning mix. Toss into a bowl or just serve in the foil.