Chef Ryan Scott's Burger Madness

Rock your Labor Day barbecue with Chef Ryan Scott's amazing burger recipes:

• Mediterranean Burger

Yield: 1 burger

Ingredients:

1 Ciabatta roll, split and toasted

1 tablespoon Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Onion Marmalade

1/3 cup Baby Arugula

1 clove, Roasted Garlic

1 tablespoon Goat Cheese

1 tablespoon chopped Nicoise Olives

1 Morningstar Farms Grillers Original veggie burger or pre-made beef burger

Procedure:

Cook burger according to package directions.

Smash garlic into goat cheese and add Nicoise olives and combine. Set aside.

Serve burger on toasted Ciabatta roll with mayonnaise, onion marmalade, roasted garlic, cheese mixture and baby arugula.

• Onion Marmalade

Yield: 6 servings (serving size: 2 tablespoons)

Ingredients:

½ tablespoon Butter

1 ½ tablespoons Brown Sugar

5 cups thinly sliced Sweet Onion (about 2 large)

2 Garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoons Red Wine Vinegar

1/8 teaspoon Salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly Ground Black Pepper

Preparation:

Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add sugar to pan; cook 1 minute or until sugar dissolves. Add onion and garlic to pan. Cover and cook 30 minutes or until onions are very tender, stirring occasionally. Uncover and add vinegar to onion mixture. Cook, uncovered, 10 minutes or until golden brown, stirring frequently. Mix in salt and pepper.

• Russian Patty Melt

Yield: 1 double burger

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Butter

2 slices Dill Rye Bread

2 tablespoons Russian Dressing

1 tablespoon Caramelized Onion Marmalade

2 slice Havarti Cheese

2 Morningstar Farms Grillers Original veggie burger or pre-made beef burger

Procedure:

Cook burger according to package directions, then top each patty with cheese and melt.

Melt butter over flat top griddle or large cast-iron skillet and toast rye bread slices. Assemble patty melt by spreading 1 tablespoon of Russian dressing over each slice of rye toast. Place patties over one slice of rye toast and top with caramelized onion marmalade and remaining slice of rye toast.

• Russian Dressing

Yield: 2 cups

Ingredients:

¼ cup Sugar

3 tablespoons Water

1 cup Vegetable Oil

½ cup Ketchup

2 tablespoons Lemon Juice

1 tablespoon Vinegar

½ teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon Paprika

1 ½ teaspoons Celery Seed

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

¼ cup grated Onion

¼ cup minced Dill Pickles

Procedure:

In a saucepan, cook sugar and water until it reaches until a syrup forms and it coats the back of a spoon. Cool syrup and combine remaining ingredients and whisk to blend well. Chill thoroughly. Use a dressing for salad or as a topping for burgers.

• Aloha Burgers

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

½ medium green bell pepper

½ teaspoon olive oil

2 Pre-made beef burgers or veggie burgers

3 tablespoons sweet-and-sour sauce, divided

2 slices canned pineapple, drained

2 slices Hawaiian sweet bread of honey-wheat bread, toasted

Procedure:

Remove stem, seeds and membrane from pepper. Cut into 2 pieces. Brush oil on both sides of pepper. Grill directly over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until tender.

Meanwhile, grill burgers according to package directions, except brush with 2 tablespoons of the sweet-and-sour sauce when burgers are turned. Place pineapple on grill rack during the last 5 minutes of cooking, turning once.

Spread remaining 1 tablespoon sweet-and-sour sauce on bread. Top with burgers, pepper and pineapple. Serve immediately.

• South-of-the-Border Burgers

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons salsa

2 tablespoons canned black beans, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons frozen corn kernels, thawed

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley

1 Pre-made beef burger or veggie burger

1 teaspoon lime juice or lemon juice

¼ teaspoon chipotle chili powder or chili powder

2 corn tortillas, warmed

Procedure:

In small bowl stir together salsa, beans, corn and parsley. Set aside.

Brush burger with lime juice. Sprinkle on both sides with chili powder. Grill burgers according to directions. Cut in half.

Serve burger halves in tortillas with salsa mixture.

• Cuban Burger

Yield: 1

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons orange juice or tangerine juice

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1 MorningStar Farms Grillers Original Burger

1 very thin slice aged provolone cheese or fontina cheese

1 thin slice tomato

1 thin slice red onion

1 thin lengthwise slices dill pickle

1 reduced-calorie hamburger bun, split and toasted

Procedure:

In small bowl, stir together orange juice, paprika, cumin and garlic powder. Brush on both sides of veggie burger. Cook burger according to package directions.

Serve burger, cheese, tomato, onion and pickle in bun.