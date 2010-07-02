Red, White and Blue Cocktails for the Fourth of July
Mixologist Charlotte Voisey whips up these red, white and blue cocktails for the Fourth of July:
• Red Vesper
Ingredients:
1/2 oz Lillet Rouge
1 oz Hendrick's
2 oz Stolichnaya
Method:
Combine ingredients and shake well
Strain up into a martini glass
Garnish with a lemon twist
• Star-Spangled Blue Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz Milagro Silver Tequila
1/2 oz Bols Blue Curacao
1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
1/2 oz agave nectar
Method:
Combine ingredients and shake well
Serve over fresh ice in a rocks glass
Garnish with a lime wheel
• (White) Lady Liberty
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Hendrick's Gin
1/2 oz Bols Triple Sec
1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
1/2 oz simple syrup
(optional dash of egg whites)
Method:
Combine ingredients and shake well
Strain up into a martini glass
No garnish
• Red White and Blue Cosmopolitan (Pitcher)
Ingredients:
3 parts Stoli White Pom
1/2 oz Bols Triple Sec
2 parts White cranberry juice
1 part freshly squeezed lime juice
Method:
Combine ingredients and shake well
Garnish with Blueberries, Strawberries and Raspberries