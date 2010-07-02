Expand / Collapse search
Red, White and Blue Cocktails for the Fourth of July

Mixologist Charlotte Voisey whips up these red, white and blue cocktails for the Fourth of July:

• Red Vesper

Ingredients:

1/2 oz Lillet Rouge

1 oz Hendrick's

2 oz Stolichnaya

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake well

Strain up into a martini glass

Garnish with a lemon twist

• Star-Spangled Blue Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Milagro Silver Tequila

1/2 oz Bols Blue Curacao

1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

1/2 oz agave nectar

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake well

Serve over fresh ice in a rocks glass

Garnish with a lime wheel

• (White) Lady Liberty

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Hendrick's Gin

1/2 oz Bols Triple Sec

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

(optional dash of egg whites)

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake well

Strain up into a martini glass

No garnish

• Red White and Blue Cosmopolitan (Pitcher)

Ingredients:

3 parts Stoli White Pom

1/2 oz Bols Triple Sec

2 parts White cranberry juice

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake well

Garnish with Blueberries, Strawberries and Raspberries