Chuck Hughes' Homemade Ice Cream

Cooking Channel star Chuck Hughes shows how to make your own frozen summer treat:

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

1/2 pint (250ml) milk

1/2 pint (250ml) double/heavy cream

4 oz (100g) sugar

1 vanilla pod (scored down the middle)

Method:

Pour the milk into a saucepan and bring slowly up to boiling point but do not let it boil.

Place the vanilla pod into it and leave to infuse for about 20 minutes. In a bowl, beat and mix together the egg yolks and sugar until thick. Carefully remove the vanilla pod from the pan of milk and scrape out the seeds into the milk.

Pour the milk into the mixture of egg yolks and sugar whilst stirring. Pour the mixture back into the pan and heat gently, stirring until the custard thickens — do not bring to the boil or it will probably curdle.

When you can see a film form over the back of your spoon it's time to remove the saucepan from the heat. Leave to cool. When the custard base is cold stir in the cream. Transfer the whole mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions.

— For more information visit: www.cookingchanneltv.com