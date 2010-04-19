Bam! Emeril Lagasse's Springtime Pasta

Celebrity chef extraordinaire whips up this delicious recipe for 'Fox & Friends':

• Emeril Lagasse's Springtime Pasta

Yield: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

1/2 cup cubed carrots

1/2 cup asparagus, sliced crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces

1 pound orecchiette pasta or other pasta

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup chopped yellow onion

1/2 cup small dice red bell pepper

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup cubed zucchini

1 cup cubed yellow squash

1/2 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup frozen green peas

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

1/2 cup grated Parmesan, optional garnish

Method

Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

As the pasta water is heating, bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add the carrots and asparagus to the small saucepan and blanch for 2 minutes. Using oven mitts or pot holders, remove the small saucepan from the heat and pour the carrots and asparagus away from you into a colander set in the sink. Rinse under cold running water to refresh.

While cooking the vegetables, add the pasta and 1 tablespoon of the salt to the large pot of boiling water. Return to a boil and cook the pasta until al dente, stirring occasionally, about 12 to 15 minutes. Turn the stove off, and with a small ladle, transfer 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid to a small cup and set aside. Using oven mitts or pot holders, drain the rest of the pot away from you into a colander set in the sink. Place the pasta in a large bowl with the 1/4 cup cooking liquid and cover with plastic wrap or a clean kitchen towel to keep warm.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter and when hot, add the olive oil.

Add the onion and red bell peppers and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the garlic, and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the zucchini and squash, and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the cooked carrots and asparagus, and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the tomato, peas, the remaining teaspoon of salt, and the pepper. Stir and remove from the heat.

Pour the vegetables over the pasta in the bowl. Drizzle with the extra-virgin olive oil, add the parsley, and toss to coat evenly. Sprinkle, if you like, with the Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

— Recipe courtesy Emeril Lagasse, adapted from "There's a Chef in My Family," HarperCollins Publishers, New York, 2004, courtesy Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc.