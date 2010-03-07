Oscar Finger-Food Munchies

Joey Campanaro, chef and owner of The Little Owl in New York City, whips up these delicious dishes fit for any Oscar party!

• Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower With Cheddar Cheese Beer Dip and Bread Crumbs

Ingredients:

Cauliflower

Broccoli

½ pound English farm house Cheddar cheese

1 Green onion

1 cup Dark beer

1 tbsp Butter

1 tbsp flour

Method:

Cut the vegetables in bite size pieces. In a hot skillet, roast the vegetables for approx. 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. De glaze the pan with 1cup of beer, drink the rest, add the butter and flour, add grated cheddar cheese and cook slowly till completely melted. Garnish with sliced green onions.

• Gravy Meatball Sliders

Prep time: 2 hours

Yield: 12 portions

Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1 lb. ground pork

1 lb. ground veal

1 Cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano Cheese

1 Cup Panko bread crumbs

2 Cups cold water

3 large eggs

1 ½ cup Warm water

2 Tbsp. molasses

¼ oz. fresh yeast

1 ½ tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 Cups all purpose flour

2 bulbs of whole roasted garlic

1 chopped Spanish onion

¼ chopped fresh garlic

1 bunch fresh basil

1 bunch fresh parsley (reserve 1 Tbsp. of chopped parsley)

1 # 10 can of whole peeled tomatoes

1 Tbsp. fennel seed

3 Cups vegetable oil for cooking

Salt/pepper

Method:

For the dough/buns:

In an electric mixing bowl using the hook attachment, mix the warm water, yeast, olive oil and molasses. Add the flour and the salt. The dough will become a wet mixture but will remain a little sticky. Remove the dough onto a floured clean surface and gently knead into a soft ball. Place the dough in a mixing bowl brushed with olive oil and cover. Store in a warm humid area for 30 minutes or until the dough rises to double its size.

Wrap 2 bulbs of whole garlic in aluminum foil and roast in a medium heat oven until very soft. Squeeze the whole bulbs of garlic to release the soft interior. Slightly chop the roasted garlic until it resembles a puree. Portion the dough into 1 inch round balls and knead in the roasted garlic while doing so. Place the prepared portioned raw dough balls on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper approximately 2 inches apart. Cover with plastic and allow the dough balls to re rise again. After 20 minutes spray the raw dough balls with cold water, sprinkle with a pinch of the freshly grated pecorino, salt and pepper and bake for 20 minutes in a 400 degree oven.

For the meatballs:

Mix the ground meat together with the cheese (reserve a pinch for garnish), eggs, bread crumbs, and three quarters of the amount of chopped parsley, cold water, salt and pepper. Roll the balls to same shape as the buns. In a large shallow sauce pot heat the vegetable oil. Pan Fry the meat balls until thoroughly browned. Remove the meat balls and add to the same pan, the chopped Spanish onion, chopped fresh garlic, basil, and parsley and fennel seed. Cook together for 5-8 minutes until the vegetables brown slightly. Add the can of tomatoes and using the can fill half way with water and add the water to the sauce. Cook the sauce 30 minutes, pass through a food mill and continue cooking. Add the meatballs back to the sauce and cook the meat balls in the sauce for an additional 30 minutes.

Cut the baked garlic buns in half and toast the cut side. Top the meatballs with grated pecorino and chopped parsley and reheat to melt the cheese. Assemble the sliders and use a skewer to keep them from sliding all over the place. You can also use some fresh arugula leaves under the sliders for color garnish and to keep them from sliding all over the place.

• Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

2.5 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

.5 tsp salt

1 cup soft un-salted butter

.75 cup brown sugar

.75 cup sugar

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

1 egg

1 egg yolk

2.5 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Method:

Stir together flour, baking soda and salt. Do not sift.

Beat the butter until creamy, then add the sugars and vanilla and stir them in until combined.

Add the egg and yolk one at a time, mixing well after each addition.

Stir in flour mixture. Stop stirring the instant it has all been incorporated.

Stir in chocolate chips, making sure to distribute them evenly.

Form dough in a log, wrap it and chill it for at least 30 minutes

Heat the oven to 350 degrees and line some cookie sheets with baking parchment.

Cut dough into thin rounds or form into cookies, place on baking sheets.

Bake for 10 minutes or until the edges begin to turn golden

