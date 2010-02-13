Heather Sue's Sweet Treat

This Valentine's Day, give your sweetheart something to remember: A sweet treat from Heather Sue!

• Drunken Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Servings: 30 cookies

Ingredients:

12 ounces Guinness Draught

1/2 pound unsalted butter

3 cups flour

2 cups semisweet chocolate chunks

1 1/4 cup shelled pumpkin seeds

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

Method:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees with rack in the oven's center. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, and pumpkin pie spice; set aside.

Using an electric mixer, cream butter and sugars on medium speed until thoroughly blended.

Add eggs and vanilla, and beat on low speed until combined; add beer. Add dry mixture until combined, then add Guinness in small amounts. Mix in seeds and chocolate chunks.

Spoon onto cookie sheet and bake about 14 minutes or until golden brown.

