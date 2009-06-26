Prepping for your Fourth of July barbeque but cutting back on costs?

The Clever Cleaver Brothers have a delicious recipe on the cheap that doesn't skimp on taste!

Clever Cleaver Twisted Skirt Steak

(Yields 6 burgers)

Ingredients:

1 pound beef skirt steak or thin piece of sirloin

1 pound Italian sausage meat (removed from casing)

6 teaspoons The Clever Cleaver Kitchen® Bombay Booster Seasoning (or curry blend)

6 slices red onion

6 pineapple rings

6 slices cheddar cheese

6 burger rolls

Steak Spread

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon NAKANO® Natural Rice Vinegar

3/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon Cholula® Hot Sauce

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Lea & Perrins® Thick Classic® Worcestershire Sauce

Method:

Trim excess fat and silver skin from the skirt steak. Lay the steak on a cutting board and spread ground sausage over skirt steak (remove from casings if using links).

Roll the skirt steak and sausage to form cigar shape. Use a sharp knife to cut into six equal slices.

Season six portions on each side with a half-teaspoon of Bombay Booster Seasoning (or curry blend).

In a small bowl combine the Steak Spread ingredients and hold covered in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Preheat the barbecue grill to medium-high and place on the skirt steak burgers. As the burgers are cooking, place six pineapple slices and six slices of red onion on the grill. Grill on both sides and hold for service.

Cook the burgers for approximately five minutes on each side, or until sausage is cooked. Before removing from the grill, top each burger with onion, pineapple and cheddar cheese. Let the cheese melt.

Place some Steak Spread on the bun bottom and add the burger stack. Generously pour Lea & Perrins® Thick Classic® Worcestershire Sauce on the bun top and crown the burger.

Enjoy your sandwich by dipping in a bowl of Lea & Perrins® Thick Classic® Worcestershire Sauce.

— For more delicious summertime recipes visit www.CleverCleaver.com