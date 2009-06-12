Summer Cooking: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen-Style

Amy Alarcon, director of culinary innovation for Popeyes, drops by with these delicious recipes:

• Spicy Creole Mustard Chicken Salad for Po'Boys

Ingredients:

4 cups pulled spicy chicken (using Popeyes spicy chicken, skin and bones removed)

1 cup mayo

¼ cup Creole Mustard

¼ cup green onion tops sliced ¼ inch

½ cup diced celery

½ cup chopped Praline Pecans

1 tbs Magic Seasonings Blend Poultry Magic

¼ tps cayenne pepper

Hot Sauce to taste

Method:

Combine mayo, mustard, green onion, celery, pecans, Poultry Magic, cayenne pepper, and hot sauce in a large bowl and mix until blended. Add chicken and toss until chicken is thoroughly coated in the dressing. Store in refrigerator until ready for use. Great on Po'Boys, salads, and other type sandwiches.

• Sweet Tea Brined Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

1 quart water

1/3 cup Kosher salt

1 cup Steen's cane sugar syrup

4 tbs Magic Seasonings Blend Poultry Magic

1 lemon cut in quarters

Method:

Bring the above ingredients to a boil. Add 4 Luzianne tea bags, remove from heat, and allow to steep for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, remove the lemon wedges and tea bags from the brine solution. Stir thoroughly to make sure salt and cane syrup are dissolved.

Fill a 1 quart measure with ice and add water to fill. Pour into the brine solution to cool.

Add up to 5 pounds chicken wings to the brine, cover, refrigerate for 24 hours before use.

Wings can either be roasted in the oven at 425 for 30 minutes, or grilled for 20-25 minutes, always cook poultry to 165 degrees before serving.

• Butterscotch Bread Pudding

(This recipe makes one 11x7 pan or 10-4 oz ramekins of bread pudding)

Ingredients:

5 biscuits, crumbled

4 thick slices stale baguette, either torn or cut into 1 inch pieces

1 ½ cups heavy cream

1 can Nestle La Lechera Dulce de Leche

4 large eggs

2 egg yolks

2 tbs Bourbon

1 tps Vanilla

¼ tps salt

1 cup butterscotch chips

1 tbs sugar

1 tbs brown sugar

1 tbs melted butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. If making individual bread puddings, brush ramekins, or for a whole dish, an 11x7 glass baking dish with the melted butter and set aside.

In a sauce pan over medium heat, combine the heavy cream and dulce de leche caramel sauce and bring to a simmer, mix thoroughly until the caramel has dissolved completely into the cream and it's starting to come to a boil. Remove from heat and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the whole eggs and egg yolks, then add in the bourbon, vanilla, and salt. Slowly pour the heated caramel cream sauce into the eggs, whisking the entire time until thoroughly incorporated. Mix in the crumbled biscuits and baguette pieces and allow to soak for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Add in the butterscotch chips and mix. Pour into buttered dish or ramekins. Mix together the brown and white sugar and sprinkle over the top of the bread pudding.

If cooking the whole dish, place in oven and bake for 35 minutes.

If making individual desserts, portion the bread pudding mix into 10 ramekins and sprinkle with the sugar mix. Place ramekins into a roasting dish, add boiling water to cover halfway up the side of the individual ramekins, and then bake in oven for 35 minutes.

Best served warm and topped with fresh whipped cream

