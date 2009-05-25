Great Scott has a great tasting way to get your Memorial Day started:

• Great Scott's Burger

Yield: 4 burgers

Ingredients:

1 # Ground Beef 80 percent Lean Beef/20 percentFat Content

4 White or Wheat Soft Hamburger Buns

4 Slices American or Mozzarella Cheese

4 Ounces Salted Butter

Sea Salt & Freshly Ground White Pepper TT (To Taste)

4 Slices Iceberg Lettuce

1 Large Jersey Tomato

1 Bottle Spring Water (Free from any Potential Chemicals)

3 Ounces Grape seed Oil

Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Horseradish Optional

Equipment Needed:

1 Medium Grill or Saute Pan if Grill not Available

1 Saute Pan to Sear Burger in Butter

Spatula to Turn Burger

1 Large Wooden Spoon

Platter to Hold Burger

Platter to Hold Burger Set-ups

4 Large Plates to Serve Burgers

NOTE: Very important to have large plate to separate lettuce/tomato set-up until ready to eat!

1 Large Bowl to Mix Ground Beef

2 Sets Latex Gloves

Method:

Place ground beef into bowl and season with salt & pepper.

Mold with hands and mold 4 patties.

Heat saute pan and add grape seed oil (1 part) & butter (2 parts).

NOTE: Butter is used for flavor and oil is used to increase the smoke point of the butter!

Place the patties into the saute pan and cook on side down until 1/2 way done (time is predicated on degree of doneness)

Turn burger over and 1/2 way done on the second side add the cheese!

In a separate saute pan add butter to a hot saute pan and add the burger buns and sear until the bun has a crust.

NOTE: This will ensure that the bun will stay soft in the inside!

Separate the iceberg lettuce and the thinly sliced tomatoes and spray with spring water and place into the freezer for approximately 10 minutes to create a crispness and remove from the freezer and place on top of the plate!

NOTE: It is very important to have hot food hot and cold food cold!

Place the burger together and eat right away to ensure that the burger stays hot and the burger set-up (lettuce/tomato) stays cold

!

— For more information, visit: www.GreatScottChef.com