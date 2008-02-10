The Great Scott's Chocolate Marquise

Impress your Valentine with this delicious dessert from the Great Scott!

• Chocolate Marquise

Yields 8 servings

Ingredients:

5 ¼ oz bittersweet chocolate

2 ½ Tbsp butter

½ cup icing (powdered) sugar

5 egg yolks

3 Tbsp bitter cocoa powder

5 ½ Tbsp heavy cream, whipped

3 egg whites stiffly beaten

Optional: Coffee, orange, or pistachio custard sauce

Ingredients for custard sauce:

2 cups milk

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

¾ cup sugar

5-7 egg yolks

Coffee: 1 Tbsp coffee extract or 2 tsp of instant coffee, or 2 tsp freshly ground coffee

or

Pistachio: 2 Tbsp of pistachios

or

Orange: the zest of an orange

Method:

1. Line a pound cake mold or terrine with parchment paper.

2. Melt the bittersweet chocolate in a double boiler with the butter. Stir to combine then reserve.

3. Whisk the icing sugar with the egg yolks until whiten and become foamy then stir in the cocoa powder.

4. Fold the chocolate-butter mixture into the sugar/yolk mixture. Once combined, use a whisk to quickly fold in first the whipped cream then the beaten egg whites; above all, do not overwork the mixture.

5. Pour the batter into the mold or terrine and chill for at lest 6 hours before serving.

To serve: Turn out and slice the marquise using a knife that has been dipped into hot water and wiped dry. Place each slice on a plate, surround with either coffee sauce or orange sauce and serve, with the rest of the sauce in a sauceboat.

Chef's note: If possible, it is preferable to make this dessert a day in advance.

