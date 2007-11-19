Great Scott's Cranberry Cobbler
The Great Scott dropped by the studio with this Thanksgiving favorite:
For Cranberry Compote
Yields 3 servings
Ingredients
1 cup onion
1 cup water
¾ cup brown sugar
½ cup sugar
¾ cup cider vinegar
2 apples
½ tsp salt
1 tsp ginger
½ tsp curry
zest of 2 oranges
1 qt cranberries
juice of 2 oranges
½ cup currants
Method
Simmer onions with water & sugar. Stir in vinegar, apples, seasoning, & zest.
Boil for approx. 30 minutes, then add cranberries, currants, and orange juice.
Simmer for 10 minutes until cranberries burst. Add more sugar if needed.
For Flan (eggnog) Mix
Yields 3 servings
Ingredients
2 eggs
½ cup sugar
6 tbsp heavy cream or cream fresh
6 tbsp whole milk
3 tart shells (buy in the store pre-made)
Method
Mix together eggs and sugar in a bowl.
Add milk and cream to egg mixture and reserve.
For Cobbler Mix
Yields 3 servings
Ingredients
1 cup of ground ritz crackers
1 cup of ground graham crackers
1 cup of mini marshmallows
Method
Mix together the ground ritz crackers with the ground graham crackers.
In a oven-safe bake dish/pan of your choice, spread the cranberry compote across the bottom of the dish/pan.
Pour flan/eggnog mixture over the cranberry compote until about ¾ full.
Sprinkle the ground crackers mixture on top of the flan mixture.
Garnish with marshmallows
Bake in oven at 350°F for about 30 minutes.
Remove and cool. Serve warm.
