A Delicious and Healthy Recipe

George Foreman tells 'FOX & Friends' his favorite recipe for salmon:

• Delicious Salmon Steak Made on the George Foreman grill

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter

2 10-ounce bags Dole® shredded carrots or 6 large carrots, peeled and grated

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

4 8-ounce tuna fillets

6 tablespoons Bertolli® extra-virgin olive oil

¾ cup pitted Mediterranean olive medley

Juice and zest of 2 lemons

Method

Turn on your George Foreman grill. When the grill is hot, place the salmon steak on the grill plate, brush with Olive Oil, sprinkle the salmon with lemon, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. Close the grill lid. Let grill. Remove when cooked (4 to 11 minutes depending on the grill you are using and how you like your fish.)

Enjoy!