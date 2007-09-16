Great Scott's Festive Fall Feast

Fall is in the air and with the cooler temps comes the desire for rich hearty comfort food. Great Scott from the Le Petit Chateau in New Jersey shares some his favorites:

• Filet Mignon Stuffed With Roquefort Cheese

Ingredients:

5oz. piece of filet mignon

Roquefort cheese

Salt and pepper (to taste)

1 oz. of butter

2 oz. of red wine

Method:

Cut a slit into one side of the piece of filet mignon to create a pocket.

Wearing a glove, stuff the filet mignon with Roquefort cheese, and season the filet with salt & pepper to taste.

Sear the filet mignon in pan once ready. You can finish the filet to desired temperature in a oven at 350°.

Take the filet out of the pan, and take the grease out of the pan.

Add 2 oz. of red wine to pan and with a wooden spoon, loosen meat drippings in pan. Remove form fire, and mix in butter until melted.

Serve immediately on top of the filet mignon.

• Pumpkin Soup (Butternut Squash Soup)

Ingredients:

3 medium size butternut squash

2 ounce vegetable oil

3 cups chicken broth

3 cups heavy cream,

3 ounces sugar

3 ounces honey

Pinch ground cinnamon

Pinch ground nutmeg

Pinch allspice

Salt and pepper

Equipment needs:

Hand mixer

1 sheet pan (baking pan)

Aluminum foil

8 quart sauce pan

Soup terrine to serve

Method:

Cut the butternut squash lengthwise in half and core out the seeds with a spoon.

Place a sheet of aluminum foil onto the baking sheet and rub with the vegetable oil.

Place the squash onto the aluminum cut side down and cover tightly as to steam the squash as they cook.

Place into a 400 degree oven for approximately 30 minutes or until the squash is soft.

When squash is cool, scoop out with spoon into saucepan and add chicken stock.

Bring to a simmer and blend with a hand mixer until smooth. Then add the heavy cream and reduce until the desired consistency is reached.

Add the honey, sugar and spices and simmer for 15 minutes until all of the flavorings are combined.

