Great Scott's Mother's Day Cooking

Great Scott, award-winning chef and owner of Le Petit Chateau in New Jersey, shows you how to make a breakfast in bed for fit a queen!

• Cream Cheese Filled French Toast

(Yield: recipe is for 2 people)

Ingredients:

1 oz. grape seed oil

2 oz. unsalted butter

6 oz. heavy cream

2 oz. brown sugar

Sea salt to taste

4 whole eggs

2 pieces of sliced Callah bread/Brioche (3" slices)

Maple syrup

1 ea. vanilla bean

Powdered sugar to taste

2 parts butter - 1 part oil (oil added to increase smoke point of butter so it doesn't burn).

1 cup whipped cream cheese

Method:

In a bowl: break eggs, add cream and scraped vanilla bean, add salt to taste. Whisk and put through a colander and set aside.

Pierce/cut a hole into the side of each slice of bread, so you can pipe in the cream cheese.

Heat sauté pan and add grape seed oil and butter mixture

Take sliced bread and submerge in liquid mixture and drip dry (note: on rack as to not impart the mixture into the pan.)

Add French Toast to the pan, sear and sprinkle brown sugar and diced pineapple on top and turn over. Caramelize and repeat step 5 for the other side.

Arrange on desired plate and add hot buttered syrup mixture.

Garnish with fresh pineapple and powdered sugar

• Fruit Smoothie

Ingredients:

Puree of 1 strawberry, papaya, star fruit, and guava

4 Florida oranges

kumquats

Method:

Peel all fruits and juice.

Chef's note: for less pulp, put through strainer

Juice oranges

In a blender, add ½ cup of ice per 1 cup of juice and pulse machine.

Combine and garnish with orange sour cream & kumquats.

Serve immediately

— For more information, visit: www.GreatScottChef.com