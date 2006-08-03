Singapore Chili Crab
Asian Culinary Expert Eleanor Hoh shows you how you can welcome the spicy atmosphere of Singapore right in your own backyard!
• Chili Crab
Ingredients:
2 large crabs (a total of 1kg or 2.2 lbs)
3 tbs. vegetable oil
12 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
8 to 12 fresh red chilies, roughly chopped
2 eggs
2 spring onion plants (scallions), cut into finger lengths
2 tsp. freshly squeezed lime or lemon juice
1 small bunch coriander plant (cilantro), cut into 2 cm. long pieces
Sauce:
1 ½ to 2 cups water
5 to 8 tbs. ketchup
1 ½ to 3 tbs. sugar, or according to taste
2 tsp. corn flour
2 tsp. pounded brown preserved Soya beans or dark miso (optional)
Method:
To make the sauce: whisk together ingredients in a bowl and set aside.
Heat the oil in a wok or shallow saucepan over high heat. Add the garlic and stir-fry for one minute. Add the chilies and stir-fry for another minute. Add the crabs and stir-fry until the shell turns slightly red, about two to three minutes. Add the sauce and stir-fry for a few seconds. Cover and simmer on high heat until the shell of the crab turns red – this indicates the crab is cooked.
Break the eggs into the wok and, using a fork, streak the eggs through the sauce (this is an important step as the egg has to be in beautiful gold and white streaks).
Simmer the sauce for a few seconds and remove from the heat. Stir in the scallions and lime juice.
Transfer the crabs to a platter, garnish with the cilantro, and serve with chunks of French bread.
For more information, visit: www.tigerbeer.us