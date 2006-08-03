Singapore Chili Crab

Asian Culinary Expert Eleanor Hoh shows you how you can welcome the spicy atmosphere of Singapore right in your own backyard!

• Chili Crab

Ingredients:

2 large crabs (a total of 1kg or 2.2 lbs)

3 tbs. vegetable oil

12 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

8 to 12 fresh red chilies, roughly chopped

2 eggs

2 spring onion plants (scallions), cut into finger lengths

2 tsp. freshly squeezed lime or lemon juice

1 small bunch coriander plant (cilantro), cut into 2 cm. long pieces

Sauce:

1 ½ to 2 cups water

5 to 8 tbs. ketchup

1 ½ to 3 tbs. sugar, or according to taste

2 tsp. corn flour

2 tsp. pounded brown preserved Soya beans or dark miso (optional)

Method:

To make the sauce: whisk together ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

Heat the oil in a wok or shallow saucepan over high heat. Add the garlic and stir-fry for one minute. Add the chilies and stir-fry for another minute. Add the crabs and stir-fry until the shell turns slightly red, about two to three minutes. Add the sauce and stir-fry for a few seconds. Cover and simmer on high heat until the shell of the crab turns red – this indicates the crab is cooked.

Break the eggs into the wok and, using a fork, streak the eggs through the sauce (this is an important step as the egg has to be in beautiful gold and white streaks).

Simmer the sauce for a few seconds and remove from the heat. Stir in the scallions and lime juice.

Transfer the crabs to a platter, garnish with the cilantro, and serve with chunks of French bread.

For more information, visit: www.tigerbeer.us