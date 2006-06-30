Mixed Seafood Moqueca
Chef Timon Balloo of Sushi Samba helps celebrate the World Cup with this Brazilian favorite:
• Mixed Seafood Moqueca
Ingredients:
Shrimp 3 each
Squid ¼ cup
Bacalhau ¼ cup
Clams 3 each
Mussels 3 each
Whole crayfish 1 pc
Cray fish tail
White onion diced 2 tbsp
Okra sliced ¼ cup
Diced red tomato 2 tbs
Coconut milk ½ cup
Fish or shellfish stock ¼ cup
Lime juice 1 tbsp
Dende oil 2 tbsp
Chopped garlic 1 tbsp
Chopped cilantro 2 tbsp
Toasted cashews chopped 2 tbsp
Cooked rice 1 cup
Scallion 2 tbsp
Toasted Cashews
1 #10 cashews
1 cup powered sugar
¼ cup chopped garlic
Salt
Method:
In a small medium sauté pan heat oil and place mussles, clams, shrimp, onions, bacalhau, tomato, okra and garlic. Cook over high heat for 1 minute or until mussels and clams start to open up.
Deglaze pan with stock add coconut milk, dende oil and cilantro. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
Add the cooked crawfish tails, squid and whole crawfish, add lime juice and check for seasoning. Adjust with salt and pepper as needed.
Pour into favorite casserole dish, garnish with roasted cashew nuts and sliced scallions.
Serve over rice