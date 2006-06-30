Chef Timon Balloo of Sushi Samba helps celebrate the World Cup with this Brazilian favorite:

• Mixed Seafood Moqueca

Ingredients:

Shrimp 3 each

Squid ¼ cup

Bacalhau ¼ cup

Clams 3 each

Mussels 3 each

Whole crayfish 1 pc

Cray fish tail

White onion diced 2 tbsp

Okra sliced ¼ cup

Diced red tomato 2 tbs

Coconut milk ½ cup

Fish or shellfish stock ¼ cup

Lime juice 1 tbsp

Dende oil 2 tbsp

Chopped garlic 1 tbsp

Chopped cilantro 2 tbsp

Toasted cashews chopped 2 tbsp

Cooked rice 1 cup

Scallion 2 tbsp

Toasted Cashews

1 #10 cashews

1 cup powered sugar

¼ cup chopped garlic

Salt

Method:

In a small medium sauté pan heat oil and place mussles, clams, shrimp, onions, bacalhau, tomato, okra and garlic. Cook over high heat for 1 minute or until mussels and clams start to open up.

Deglaze pan with stock add coconut milk, dende oil and cilantro. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add the cooked crawfish tails, squid and whole crawfish, add lime juice and check for seasoning. Adjust with salt and pepper as needed.

Pour into favorite casserole dish, garnish with roasted cashew nuts and sliced scallions.

Serve over rice