'Top Chef' Harold Dieterle Serves Up an Easy Crab Salad

Bravo's "Top Chef" winner shares an easy crab salad recipe that's perfect for summer entertaining!

Peekytoe Crab Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 pound peekytoe crabmeat

1 ripe avocado

1 ripe mango

1 shallot

4 oz. micro peppercress

1 ginger

3 limes

Fish sauce to taste

1/2 cup blended oil

1 oz. minced chives

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1) Pick through the crab and remove all shells and refrigerate.

2) Peel and finely dice the avocado and mango. Keep separate.

3) Peel and finely mince the shallot.

4) Peel and finely chop the ginger.

5) In a blender, place the juice of the limes, fish sauce and ginger. Blend quickly until the ginger is pureed; slowly drizzle in the blended oil. Strain and chill.

6) In a bowl, combine the crabmeat, avocado, mango, shallots and chives.

7) Dress the salad with the ginger dressing and season generously.

8) To plate, place the crabmeat mixture in a ring mold on the plate. Break off a piece of egg net and place atop the salad. Finish by topping it off with some micro peppercress and drizzling extra ginger dressing around the plate.