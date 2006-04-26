Avant-Garde Take on Old-School Dessert
Here's an amazing fact most people don't know: There are more than 500 million Twinkies sold annually!
To honor the iconic snack cake's 75th anniversary, Hostess put out a call for Americans to share their own Twinkie recipes.
Among the enthusiast entries, former professional chef Nolan Studley's Twinkie-Pecan Bananas Foster — which he calls an "avant-garde take on the most old school dessert around."
Twinkie-Pecan Bananas Foster
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
2 bananas, halved lengthwise
2 Twinkies, halved lengthwise, well chilled
1/4 cup butter
1 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 Teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 cup banana liqueur
1/2 cup dark rum
1/3 cup pecan halves or pieces
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 cups vanilla ice cream
Method:
Cut the bananas and Twinkies in half crosswise.
Melt butter in skillet over medium-high heat.
Add brown sugar and allspice and stir to form thick paste.
Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes, until the mix caramelizes.
Stir in banana liqueur and rum.
Heat for about 3 minutes.
Add bananas, Twinkies and pecans and cook for 1-2 minutes.
Remove pan from heat and carefully ignite the mix with a long match.
Sprinkle cinnamon over the flames for a sparkling effect.
Scoop ice cream into 4 individual dessert bowls.
Ladle the warm Twinkie mix over ice cream and serve at once.