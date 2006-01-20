Wacky and wildly inventive of New York's davidburke & donatella cooks up some tasty, over-the-top mushroom treats that are easy to make and will impress even the most distinguished palettes. The key? It’s all about the white mushrooms !

• Mushroom Hash over Creekstone Farms Steak

Ingredients:

¼ lb butter

1 large potato, peeled and diced

1 small onion, finely diced

1 yellow bell pepper, finely diced

1 red bell pepper, finely diced

12 mushroom caps, diced

1 cup heavy sweet cream

salt/pepper to taste

Method:

1. Heat butter in a large sauté pan, preferably with a nonstick surface. Add potato and cook for 4 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

2. Add onion, yellow and red peppers, and mushroom caps and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes, or until any liquid released by vegetables has evaporated and potatoes are cooked.

3. Add heavy sweet cream and bring to a boil. Continue cooking until mixture becomes very thick. Season to taste. Reserve.

• Mushroom Pancakes

Ingredients:

Store bought pancake mix

• Duxelle

Ingredients:

1 shallot

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups white mushrooms

bacon

mushroom chips

Method:

1. Sautee 1 shallot in 1 tablespoon butter. Add 2 cups finely diced white mushrooms and sautee until all water is evaporated and mushrooms are thick. Add butter and lemon zest.

2. Follow directions for pancakes and add in mushrooms. Reserve.

3. Top with truffle cream, bacon and mushroom chips.