Chef , author of "Rocco's 5 Minute Flavor," drops by with these great recipes than can be prepared in five minutes or less, using five ingredients and all for under $5 per serving!

• Pretzelized Chicken Cutlets w/Cheddar Horseradish Sauce

(Serves 4)

Estimated Cost: $16.35

Ingredients:

2/3 cups canola oil*, 1 tablespoon reserved

3 cups mini pretzels

4 thin cut chicken filets, about 1 1/4 pounds

salt and freshly ground pepper*

3 eggs, beaten

1 (8-ounce) tub horseradish cheddar cheese spread

1/4 cup water

1 pound baby spinach

Method:

1. Heat a very large sauté pan with the oil, reserving 1 tablespoon.

2. In a food processor, pulse the pretzels to fine crumbs or place on a flat surface and crush with a rolling pin.

3. Season the chicken filets with salt and freshly ground pepper and dip into the eggs to coat. Dip filets in the pretzel crumbs, pressing the crumbs into the chicken. Add filets to the pan. Cook about 1 1/2 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy.

4. Place cheese and water in a microwave-safe container and cover with plastic wrap. Microwave, stirring once halfway through, for about 3 minutes. Stir until smooth. Alternatively, heat in a small sauce pan until completely melted.

5. Remove chicken from the pan and set aside on paper towels.

6. Wipe out the pan, bring it back to high heat and add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Add spinach and season lightly with salt and freshly ground pepper; stir. Cover pan. Cook spinach until wilted, about 1 1/2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve chicken on a bed of spinach and spoon cheese sauce liberally over the top.

• Sautéed Pork with Snow Peas, Walnuts and Beets

(Serves 4)

Estimated Cost: $15.98

Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil*

4 thin cut boneless pork chops (about 1 ½ pounds)

salt and freshly ground pepper*

2/3 cup crushed walnut halves

½ pound fresh snow peas

2 cups sliced pickled beets, drained

1/3 cup hot dog relish

Method:

1. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil a large sauté pan over high heat.

2. Season pork with salt and freshly ground pepper and place in pan. Cook about 1 ½ minutes per side, or until desired doneness is achieved. Remove from pan and set aside.

3. Add the remaining oil to the pan and bring temperature back up to high. Add walnuts and begin to toast, then add snow peas and cook for about thirty seconds. Add beets and relish and toss to coat. Continue to cook until vegetable mixture is heated through.

4. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Divide mixture among four plates and place pork alongside the vegetables. Serve.

• Black and Tan Salmon with Scallions

(Serves 4)

Estimated Cost: $13.61

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons corn oil*

1 1/2 pounds skinless salmon filet, cut into 4 portions

salt and freshly ground pepper*

2 cans black bean soup

1 large lime, zested and 1 tablespoon of its juice reserved

1/4 cup store-bought prepared packaged sweet mango chutney

1 bunch scallions, sliced

Method:

1. Heat the corn oil in a large sauté pan over high heat. When the pan is hot, season the salmon on both sides with salt and freshly ground pepper and place in the pan. Cook about 3 minutes or until salmon achieves a beautiful golden brown color.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine the beans, lime juice and zest, and mango chutney. When the salmon is brown, flip it over and add the bean mixture to the pan. Simmer for about 2 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked to desired doneness. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper, if necessary, and sprinkle

with scallions. Serve.