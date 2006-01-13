David Kirsch's Healthy Breakfast

Kick your fat-laden traditional brunch menu to the curb and start your weekends with two of health guru David Kirsch's favorite recipes!

• David Kirsch’s Power Pancakes

Usually pancakes consist of white flour, sugar and milk, which all weighs you down and makes you feel like taking a nap after breakfast. My power pancakes, on the other hand, are rich in protein and whole grains. They’re a great way to start the day after a grueling weekend morning workout. — David

Ingredients:

½ cup oatmeal, uncooked

2 egg whites

½ cup water

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 scoop whey protein powder

1 Tbsp of nonfat plain yogurt (optional)

¼ cup of fresh strawberries, sliced (optional)

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the oatmeal, egg whites, water, cinnamon, and protein powder. Heat a medium, nonstick skillet over medium high heat and coat with cooking spray. Place two heaping tablespoons of batter on the skillet. Cook 3 minutes, or until puffy and dry around the edges. Turn and cook on the other side, until golden brown. Serve with fresh strawberries or blueberries.

• Spinach and Broccoli Egg White Frittata

Ingredients:

3 egg whites

1 tablespoon water

Black pepper to taste

¼ cup baby spinach leaves, washed and steamed

¼ cup steamed broccoli florets

Option: Serve with turkey bacon or turkey sausage (2 strips or 2 links).

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the egg whites and water. Season to taste with pepper. Pour into a 6-inch, round, ovenproof, baking dish.

Arrange the spinach and broccoli evenly over the egg mixture.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the center is just set. Do not over-bake. Let cool for 2 to 3 minutes.

Serve immediately