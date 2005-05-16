Caviar Dreams

Petrossian Restaurant's Executive Chef Michael Lipp shows us an easy way to treat your tastebuds to a life of luxury:

Scrambled Eggs with Transmontanus Caviar

(Serves 2)

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1/4 cup heavy cream or milk

Sea salt

Black pepper

15 grams transmontanus caviar

Chervil sprigs

1 tsp butter, unsalted

Method:

Crack eggs into stainless steel bowl. Add cream, salt and pepper. Whisk until frothy. Place omelette pan over medium heat and add butter. Pour egg mixture into pan and stir slowly; folding eggs to the center of the pan as it scrambles. Adjust seasoning. Place eggs into mold and place caviar onto and garnish with a sprig of chervil.