Valentine's Day Desserts

Looking to make your sweetheart something special this Valentine's Day? Why not try these favorites as seen on this weekend's edition of "FOX & Friends":

• Valentine's Day Sno-Ball

By Anthony D'Adamo, pastry chef at Atelier restaurant at the Ritz Carlton, Central Park

Chocolate Sponge

Ingredients:

5 oz (140 gm) egg yolks

4 ½ oz (125 gm) water

5 ¾ oz (165 gm) canola oil

5oz (140 gm) flour

7 ½ oz (215 gm) Confectioners sugar

2 ½ oz (75 gm) Cocoa Powder

1 tsp (6 gm ) Baking Powder

1 pinch (½ gm) Baking Soda

11 ½ oz (320 gm) egg Whites

4 oz (110 gm) Sugar

Method:

Combine all liquids and add to the dry

Mix until fully incorporated

Beat whites and gradually add sugar until soft peaks form

Finally fold into chocolate mixture

Spread cake batter onto 1 half sheet trays and bake at 325º for 12 to 15 min

Frosting

Ingredients:

6 tbsp Flour (rounded)

¾ cup Butter

¾ cup Shortening (Crisco)

1 1/2 cups Sugar

1 cup cold Milk (scant)

2 tsp Vanilla extract

Method:

Combine the first 4 ingredients and beat on high for 5 minutes,

gradually adding the milk and vanilla.

Beat 5 more minutes on high speed.

Garnish:

Put I cup of sweet coconut flakes in a mixing bowl

Add 2 drops of red food coloring

Using gloves or a spatula , incorporate until coconut turns into light red or pink.

Sprinkle on top of cake

• Strawberry Banana Wonton Napoleon

By Cindy Hutson, chef at Ortanique

Ingredients:

2 Ripe Bananas

1 Pint Fresh Strawberries

1 ½ Cup Granulated Sugar

1 Ounce Banana Liquor

6 Wonton Wrappers

1 Quart Heavy Whipping Cream

1 Cup Powdered Sugar

8 Ounces Milk Chocolate

4 Mint Leaves

Method:

Wash and quarter strawberries. Peel and slice the bananas and place in a small mixing bowl with a ½ a cup of the sugar and 1 ounce of banana liquor. Set aside in fridge and chill.

Meanwhile heat 2 cups of vegetable oil in a medium size saucepan. Add a cube of white bread. Once it turns golden brown the oil is ready for the wontons.

At this point add the wontons one or two at a time and fry flat till golden brown. (Making sure the oil does not get too hot which will burn the wonton)

Place each fried wonton on a paper towel and let dry. Ina medium mixing bowl add one cup of granulated sugar. Toss the sugar around each wonton.

Melt the chocolate in a half inch deep plate in the microwave. Dip the edges of the wontons in the hot chocolate and set on a cookie sheet to cool.

Now whip the heavy cream and powdered sugar with a hand mixer on medium speed until peaks are formed.

Assembly:

On 2 nine inch plates, place some of the fruit in the middle, then lay on the wonton. Add more fruit on top of the wonton and whipped cream. Then place another wonton on top, then fruit, then cream again. Repeat using the same layer technique.

Garnish with a dollop of whipped cram and a fresh mint sprig