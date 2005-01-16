Jack McDavid's Philly Favorites

Jack McDavid, owner of Jack's Firehouse in Philadelphia, dropped by with these Philly favorites!

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Prep time: 10 min

Cooking time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

2 pounds rib eye steak, sliced thin ¼"

1 pound Spanish onion, peeled, sliced thin

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded, sliced thin

8 ounces sharp provolone

2 ounces peanut oil

Salt and pepper to taste

4 Italian sandwich rolls

Method:

Put oil in medium saucepan and bring to medium heat (350 degrees).

Add onions and peppers and cook over medium heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally until onions are caramelized.

Remove onions from heat and add sharp provolone.

Heat large frying pan over high heat.

Season rib eye steaks with salt and pepper.

Cook the steaks quickly; 2-3 minutes on each side.

Place the steaks evenly in rolls.

Top with onions and provolone and watch the Eagles WIN!

** The creamy cheese will soothe the hot pepper.

Roasted Red Pepper Yogurt Dip

Recipe created by 3-A-Day of Dairy

Serves 5

Prep time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

1 (12 oz.) jar roasted red peppers, drained

2 (8 oz.) containers lowfat plain yogurt

1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chilies, drained

1 garlic clove, minced

Method:

Puree red peppers in food processor or blender; drain again.

Add remaining ingredients; mix until blended and refrigerate.

Serve with assorted cut vegetables or pita wedges.

Roasted Potato Wedges with Cheddar Sauce

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 40 mins

Ingredients:

3 large baking potatoes, each cut into 8 wedges

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Cheddar Sauce:

2 tbsp canola oil

2 tbsp flour

1 1/4 cups 2% reduced fat milk

1 1/4 cups (5 oz.) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

2 tbsp finely chopped green onions

1 tbsp imitation bacon bits

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a resealable plastic bag, toss potatoes with oil, salt and pepper.

Spread evenly onto baking pan and cover with foil.

Bake for 30 minutes, remove cover and turn potatoes.

Bake for 10 additional minutes or until lightly browned.

For the sauce, heat oil in medium saucepan.

Add flour and stir over medium heat for 30 seconds.

Add milk and stir until thickened.

Reduce heat to low; stir in cheese, green onions, bacon bits and pepper.

Serve potato wedges with warm cheese sauce.

Cheese Lover's Pizza Squares

Serves 10

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 18 mins

Ingredients:

1 (13.8 oz.) can refrigerated pizza dough

1 cup Ricotta cheese

2 cups (8 oz.) shredded part-skim Mozzarella cheese

2 ounces turkey pepperoni, diced

2 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 cup yellow pepper, sliced

1 tsp oregano

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Press pizza dough into 15 x 10-inch jelly roll pan.

Bake for 12 minutes; remove from oven and spread Ricotta cheese over crust.

Top with Mozzarella, pepperoni, tomatoes, yellow pepper and oregano.

Return to oven and bake for 6 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with parsley, cut into squares and serve.