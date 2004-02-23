Chef Holly Clegg's Favorites

Chef Holly Clegg dropped by with these delicious Southern favorites!

Barbecue Shrimp

Makes 4 to 6 servings

An all time favorite in our home and dipping the French Bread in the sauce is as good as it gets. Yes, this is messy but full of Louisiana tradition.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons margarine

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1 teaspoon dried basil leaves

1 tablespoon hot sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

2 pounds unpeeled headless large shrimp

1/4 cup white wine

Method:

In a large, heavy skillet, combine the olive oil, margarine, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, bay leaves, paprika, rosemary, oregano, basil, hot sauce and salt and pepper to taste. Cook over medium heat until the sauce begins to boil. Add the shrimp and cook approximately 5 to 7 minutes. Add the wine, cooking another 5 to 7 minutes or until shrimp are done. Serve the shrimp with the sauce.

Mardi Gras Salad

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Get in the spirit with this festive salad enhanced with Mardi Gras colors and a sensational slightly sweet dressing. Make the dressing ahead of time and have the salad ingredients ready to mix together and toss when ready to serve.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoon finely chopped onion

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground dry mustard

1/4 cup olive oil

1 head red tip lettuce, washed, drained and torn into pieces

1 (10-ounce) package baby spinach, washed and drained

1/2 cup chopped red onion

2 (11-ounce) cans mandarin oranges, drained 1 1/2 to 2 cups mandarin orange slices

1/3 cup shredded carrots

4 slices center cut bacon, crisply fried and crumbled

Method:

In a small bowl, whisk together the onion, vinegar, sugar, mustard and olive oil. Refrigerate until ready to toss salad. In a large salad bowl, combine lettuce, spinach, red onion, mandarin oranges, carrots and bacon. Toss dressing with salad when ready to serve.

Calories: 112

Protein (g): 2

Carbohydrate (g): 13

Fat (g): 7

Calories from fat (%): 50

Saturated Fat (g): 1

Dietary Fiber (g): 2

Cholesterol (mg): 2

Sodium (mg): 78

Diabetic Exchanges: 1 fruit, 1 1/2 fat

Banana Cheesecake with Caramel Sauce and Walnuts

Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Combining Americas favorite-cheesecake with bananas and caramel sauce will put this recipe high on your list. Add ease to your party planning by making this dessert ahead of time.

Ingredients:

1 cup reduced fat vanilla wafer crumbs

2 tablespoons margarine, melted

2 (8-ounce) packages reduced fat cream cheese

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups mashed bananas

1 cup fat free sour cream

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (12.25-ounce) jar caramel topping, warmed

1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted

2 bananas, sliced

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray. In small bowl, mix together the vanilla wafer crumbs and margarine and pat into the bottom and up sides of a 9-inch springform pan.

In another mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese, sugar and cornstarch until creamy. Add eggs and egg white, one at a time, beating until blended after each addition. Add the mashed banana, sour cream, cinnamon, lemon juice, and vanilla, mixing until combined. Transfer the filling to crust lined pan. Bake for 1hour or until center of cake is just about set. Remove from oven and transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool completely at room temperature. Refrigerate until well chilled. To serve, top the cheesecake with walnuts and slice bananas, and drizzle with caramel sauce.

Calories: 394

Protein (g): 9

Carbohydrate (g): 60

Fat (g): 13

Calories from fat (%): 30

Saturated Fat (g): 6

Dietary Fiber (g): 1

Cholesterol (mg): 66

Sodium (mg): 306

Diabetic Exchanges: 1 fruit, 3 other carbohydrate, 2 1/2 fat