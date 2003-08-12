Good Eating: Yu Sheng

Yu Sheng is served in Cantonese hawker stalls in Chinatown, also serves fish porridge. This dish can be quite refreshing served very cold. A "Lucky Dish" - and is an interactive dish in Singapore. Everyone at the table uses their chop sticks at once, reaches in, tosses what they have grabbed up in the air.

Ingredients:

Finely shredded young ginger

Fresh lime juice

Garlic oil

Shreds of chili

White pepper powder

Sauce for vegetables:

Chili sauce

Plum sauce

A little oyster sauce

A little cooked oil

Vegetables:

Shredded daikon

Shredded carrots

Shredded cucumbers

Orange Segments (instead of Pomelo)

*For those who do not like raw fish, use roast duck slices or steamed prawns.