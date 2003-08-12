Good Eating: Yu Sheng
Yu Sheng is served in Cantonese hawker stalls in Chinatown, also serves fish porridge. This dish can be quite refreshing served very cold. A "Lucky Dish" - and is an interactive dish in Singapore. Everyone at the table uses their chop sticks at once, reaches in, tosses what they have grabbed up in the air.
Ingredients:
Finely shredded young ginger
Fresh lime juice
Garlic oil
Shreds of chili
White pepper powder
Sauce for vegetables:
Chili sauce
Plum sauce
A little oyster sauce
A little cooked oil
Vegetables:
Shredded daikon
Shredded carrots
Shredded cucumbers
Orange Segments (instead of Pomelo)
*For those who do not like raw fish, use roast duck slices or steamed prawns.