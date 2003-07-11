Good Eating: Cooking with Kashi

Our friends at Kashi Heart to Heart cereal have these hearty, healthy treats that you are sure to love!

Hearty Banana Muffins

Makes 12 Muffins

Ingredients:

2-1/2 cups Kashi Heart to Heart cereal, crushed*

1-1/4 cups unbleached white flour

1/2 cup evaporated cane juice crystals (or raw sugar)

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup mashed bananas (about 3 medium bananas)

1/2 cup nonfat milk (or plain soymilk)

2 egg whites (or equivalent egg substitute)

1/3 cup expeller pressed canola oil

1 teaspoon real vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Combine the first five ingredients in a large mixing bowl. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients. Add liquid mixture to dry mixture and stir until just combined. Spoon batter evenly into lightly oiled muffin tins. For garnish, place three hearts from the Heart to Heart cereal on top of each muffin. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the centers of the muffins comes out clean, or about 20 minutes. Let cool and serve warm or at room temperature.

* Place Heart to Heart in a freezer bag and crush with a rolling pin until the cereal resembles coarse flour without any large chunks. To save time, you can place the cereal in a blender or food processor and pulse into coarse flour instead.

Nutrition Facts:

Serving Size 1 muffin, Calories 190, Calories from Fat 60, Total Fat 7g, Saturated Fat 0g, Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 260mg, Total Carbohydrate 31g, Dietary Fiber 2g, Sugars 13g, Protein 4g, Vitamin A 8%, Vitamin C 15%, Calcium 8%, Iron 6%

Berry Hearty Parfait

Makes 1 Serving

Ingredients:

1/4 cup fresh, sliced strawberries (about 5)

1/4 cup fresh blueberries

1/4 cup fresh raspberries

6 ounces plain, nonfat yogurt (or soy yogurt)

3/4 cup Kashi Heart to Heart cereal

2 sprigs fresh mint (optional)

Method:

In a 12 ounce, parfait or sundae style glass, alternately layer the fruit, yogurt and Heart to Heart cereal. Repeat until you have used all the ingredients and garnish with fresh sprigs of mint. If you’re having company, just increase the recipe size enough to have one parfait per person.

Nutrition Facts:

Serving Size 1 parfait, Calories 260, Calories from Fat 20, Total Fat 2.5g, Saturated Fat 0g, Cholesterol 5mg, Sodium 220mg, Total Carbohydrate 50g, Dietary Fiber 9g, Sugars 26g, Protein 15g, Vitamin A 25%, Vitamin C 110%, Calcium 35%, Iron 10%

Candied Walnut Trail Mix with Heart

Makes 9 Servings

Ingredients:

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1 cup walnuts, chopped

2 cups Kashi Heart to Heart cereal

1/2 cup almonds, chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup dried blueberries

Method:

Add maple syrup to a small saucepan and boil for one minute on medium-high heat. Add walnuts to pan and stir continuously until walnuts are coated with syrup and no syrup remains in the pan. Transfer the coated walnuts immediately to a cookie sheet and spread evenly on the sheet to cool. In a large bowl, mix the remaining ingredients together and set aside. Once the candied walnuts have cooled completely, stir them into the Heart to Heart mixture. Place individual servings in plastic baggies or plastic containers so you have them ready whenever you need a heart healthy snack.

Nutrition Facts:

Serving Size 1/2 cup, Calories 220, Calories from Fat 120, Total Fat 13g, Saturated Fat 1g, Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 20mg, Total Carbohydrate 24g, Dietary Fiber 4g, Sugars 16g, Protein 5g, Vitamin A 6%, Vitamin C 10%, Calcium 4%, Iron 4%