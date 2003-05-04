Good Eating: Cinco de Mayo
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Chef Sandy Melton from Los Dos Molinos:
Guacamole
Ingredients:
Guacamole
4 Avocados
1 tablespoon sour cream
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 lime
tablespoon chili flakes or 1 fresh jalapenos chopped
Method:
Scoop out avocados and add all the other ingredients and toss.
Do not mash. Serve immediatly.
Mango Margarita
Ingredients:
1 fresh mango
1 lime
Tequila and triple sec.
Method:
Blend with ice and serve.
Carne Adovada
(Serves four)
Ingredients:
3 lbs boneless pork butts or pork sirloin cut in 3 inch cubes.
In the blender,
10 New Mexico chili pods
handfull of garlic cloves
1 tablespoon of oregano
salt and pepper to taste
2 cup of water
Method:
Blend the above and pour over pork.
Cook in a dutch oven or covered skillet with cover on and
Bake or simmer untill tender for 45 minutes to an hour.