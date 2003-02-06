Jacques Haeringer's warm chocolate tart that will tempt your tastebuds.

Ingredients:

1 - 6-7 inch Sweet Pie Crust

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup milk

8 ounces semi-sweet chocolate

2 whole eggs

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Combine the heavy cream and milk in a heavy saucepan. Place over high heat and bring contents to a boil. Remove from heart, add the chocolate, and stir until the chocolate is completely melted.

Beat the 2 eggs in a bowl. Slowly pour the warm chocolate and cream mixture into the bowl, whisking constantly.

Pour the contents into the Sweet Pie Crust and bake in preheated oven for approximately 10 minutes until the custard is set. Test for doneness by inserting a toothpick into the custard. The custard is ready if the toothpick comes out clean. Remove from oven and serve warm with ice cream if desired.

Variation: Garnish with a few fresh raspberries.

Sweet Pie Crust – makes a 6-7 inch pie crust

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups unbleached flour

¼ cup evaporated cane juice or sugar

Pinch of sea salt

2 tablespoons soft unsalted butter

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 whole egg

Method:

With a food processor:

Place all ingredients into the food processor.

With the steel blade in place, process for 10-15 seconds until the dough comes together in a ball.

Wrap in plastic and refrigerate overnight.

Kneading by hand:

Place the sifted flour, evaporated cane juice and salt in a mixing bowl.

Thoroughly mix the contents.

Turn out the dry ingredients and mound in the center of your work surface. Make a well in the flour and place the slightly softened butter, cut in pieces, in the center. Using your fingertips, blend the butter into the flour until the dough is crumbly. Add the egg, lightly beaten, and the vanilla extract.

Knead only long enough to completely mix the ingredients.

Form the dough into a ball. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate at least 2 hours. Take out ½ hour before rolling.

Roll out the dough on a floured work surface to approximately 1/8-inch thickness. Roll dough around the rolling pin and transfer to the pie shell. Line the pie shell, pressing the dough evenly. It is not necessary to prick the bottom of the pie with a fork before baking.

Bake in a 375-degree oven for 15-20 minutes, or until light brown. Allow to cool before filling.

Copyright 2001 by Jacques Haeringer

Excerpt from Two for Tonight, by Chef Jacques Haeringer

www.LoveBeginsintheKitchen.com