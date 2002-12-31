Good Eating with Anthony Paris

Start your New Year off on the right foot with these savory offerings from Red Wine with Fish’s Anthony Paris.

• Shirred Eggs

Serves 2

For The Eggs:

Ingredients:

Four Whole Eggs

Pinch of Salt

Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

Two Tablespoons of Unsalted Butter

Method:

Scramble eggs in a bowl with salt and cayenne. Place in a cold pan with the butter. Whisk briskly over moderate heat until the eggs congeal.

For The Vodka Cream (You Will Need A Pastry Bag):

Ingredients:

A Bowl on Ice

One-Half Pint of Heavy Cream

Two-Ounces of Belvedere Vodka

Lemon Juice

Cayenne Pepper

Caviar (One Ounce)

Method:

Whip heavy cream in a bowl over ice until hard peak. Fold in vodka, lemon juice, and cayenne to taste. Spoon into a pastry bag.

To Plate:

Spoon eggs into a ramekin. Pipe vodka cream on top of the eggs. Finish with a spoonful of caviar.

• Panettone French Toast

Serves Four

Ingredients:

Two Thick Slices Of Panettone Bread

2 Eggs

1/4 Cup Milk

1/8 Tspn. Nutmeg

1/4 Tspn. Cinnamon

1 Tblspn. Butter

Orange Zest

Method:

Scramble eggs with milk and spices. Dip bread in egg batter. Heat a pan large enough to fit two slices of bread to medium heat. Places butter in pan and froth butter. DO NOT BROWN. Brown toast on both sides and finish with orange zest.