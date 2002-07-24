Good Eating: Three from Three

Three great chefs whip up these delicious recipes that will have your mouth watering.

Chef Monica Pope's Organic Herb Salad with Simple Lemon Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

Lemon Vinaigrette

1/8 cup lemon juice

2 cups olive oil

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp white pepper, ground finely

Yield: 3 cups

Herb Salad

Herbs: approx. 1/4 cup total per salad

Italian parsley

Basil, leaves torn

chive, snipped to 3/4" long

Chervil

Cilantro

Dill

Tarragon

Salad burnet

Lemon Balm

Organic Edible Flowers, such as pansies, borage, chive blossoms,

nasturtiums, calendulas, etc.

2-3 Butter lettuce leaves for each salad for a base

Method:

Pick and clean the herbs -- you want the leaves to be whole (except for

large basil leaves which can be torn in half) and pick petals off the

flowers.

Dress the herbs and butter lettuce lightly with the simple lemon vinaigrette from above.

Place the butter lettuce on a plate so that it forms a cup.

Fill the lettuce cup with the herbs and sprinkle the flower petals and

serve.

Note: The amounts in most stores' herb packages are about the right portion size for 4-6 salads.

Chef Tommy Child's Lancaster Bistro

Ingredients:

1 lb jumbo lump crabmeat

2 Tbsp capers

2 Tbsp fresh basil, chopped

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Salt/black pepper to taste

2 ripe mangos

2 ripe avocados

8 1/2" slices of French baguette

2 oz. olive oil

Method:

Carefully pick through the crabmeat to eliminate all shell pieces. Place the crabmeat in a bowl.

Add the remaining ingredients except the mangoes and avocados.

Gently mix the crab salad to combine well, taking care not to break up the lump crab. Cover and keep refrigerated.

Peel the mango and slice off 4 pieces around the seed.

Slice each piece thinly and set aside.

Split the avocado into 2 halves and remove the avocado seed.

Use a large spoon to scoop out the flesh off the avocado in one piece. Repeat with other avocado half.

Slice both avocado pieces into thin slices and cover and refrigerate.

In a bowl toss the baguette slices with the olive oil.

Place on a baking sheet pan and lightly brown in oven.

Allow baguette slices to completely cool.

To plate dish:

Lay out the baguette slices on a flat clean surface.

Place a small amount of the crab meat salad on each slice.

Lay one mango slice and one avocado slice in a crisscross pattern.

Top with a small amount of mayonnaise.

Serves 8

Chef Humberto Molina-Segura Churrasco's Beef Tenderloin

Ingredients:

Beef Tenderloin

Salt & Pepper taste

Chimichurri sauce:

3 bunches curly parsley, chopped

6 Tbsp. chopped fresh garlic

2 cups extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup white vinegar

Salt & pepper to taste

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and let sit for at least 2 hours before serving.

Trim away all the visible beef fat and gristle from a fresh beef tenderloin.

Cut out a four-inch portion from the center.

Make a half-turn with center cut portion to bring a cut end parallel to cutting board, starting from one side, save it in a jell-roll fashion to "roll out" the steak.

When cut, it should be a rectangular piece of meat, about a quarter-inch thick.

Salt & pepper to taste and baste with Chimichurri sauce.

Grill on a very hot fire to desired degree of doneness.

Serves 4