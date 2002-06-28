Good Eating: Clever Cleaver Classics

Those Clever Cleaver brothers whipped up some fan favorites for FOX & Friends.

Clever Cleaver Love Salad

Yields 4 portions

Salad Ingredients

1 pound of broccoli florets - blanched for 1 minute, completely cooled under cold water and completely drained

1 cup shredded red cabbage

1/4 cup honey

Dressing Ingredients

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 cup raisins

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1 cup sliced Georgia Pecans

1/2 teaspoon Cholula Hot Sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Method

1. In a mixing bowl, combine all the dressing ingredients. Cover and hold in the refrigerator at least1 hour prior to use so all the flavors can combine. NOTE: this step can be done a day in advance.

2. Place the salad ingredients in the bowl and gently toss to combine with dressing.

3. Place the Clever Cleaver Love Salad on a cold salad plate.

Clever BBQ Brats

Yields 5 brats

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 cloves minced garlic

1 cup diced sweet onion

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 - 19.76oz. package Johnsonville ” Our Original” Bratwurst

2 - 12oz. Cans Milwaukee’s Best Beer

Added to Onion Glaze

1/4 cup Dijon style mustard

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 teaspoon Cholula Hot Sauce

1/2 red pepper-cut into 10 equal strips roasted on the BBQ

1 cup sauerkraut

5 hotdog style buns

1. Place a large saucepan over med-high heat, add olive oil and garlic, cook for 30 seconds.

2. Add the onion, chili powder, brown sugar, salt and pepper and sauté for 2 minutes.

3. Place in the Johnsonville Brats and cover with beer. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a low boil. Cook for approximately 45 minutes.

4. After 45 minutes, remove the Brat’s and hold for the BBQ. Don’t discard the liquid.

5. Continue cooking the beer and onion until the liquid thickens and becomes a glaze.

6. Remove the glaze from the pan and place in a bowl. Add the mustard, ketchup and Cholula Hot Sauce to the glaze and hold for service.

7. Place the cooked Brats on a preheated BBQ grill (medium) and cook approximately 5 minutes on each side. At the same time, place the red pepper strips on the BBQ grill and cook until tender. Remove and hold for service. Toast the hotdog buns.

8. In each bun, place a Brat and coat with the onion & mustard glaze, add sauerkraut and top with 2 roasted red pepper strips. Enjoy your Summer BBQ.

For more great recipes from The Clever Cleaver Brothers, go to www.clevercleaver.com